U.S. Postal Service Announces Stamps Celebrating Its 250Th Anniversary

Highlighting the popular series and subjects that give the stamp program its range and depth, this booklet - only the fourth ever issued by the Postal Service - commemorates the 250th anniversary of our nation's postal system and celebrates the enduring influence of stamps on our shared heritage.

Two self-adhesive sheets of a new intaglio printed stamp featuring Benjamin Franklin are available exclusively with the booklet. The stamp is based on an 1875 reproduction of an 1847 5-cent stamp, one of the first official U.S. postage stamps.

The second release, 250 Years of Delivering, is a pane of 20 stamps by cartoonist Chris Ware that invites the public to spot a fun array of familiar postal items and icons while following a mail carrier on her rounds through four seasons of the year.

Both the prestige booklet which includes the Ben Frankin Stamp and the 250 Years of Delivering pane are scheduled to be released in July. There will be additional stamps in the 2025 stamps program announced soon. These designs are preliminary and may change.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon . The stories behind the stamps and more are available at stampsforever.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter; Facebook , Instagram ; Pinterest ; Threads and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps and .

Contact: James McKean

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service