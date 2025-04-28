Save Illinois Coalition Moves To Terminate Sanctuary Status In 2026 - April 30Th Event Kicks Off Petition Drive

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Save IL Coalition, a newly established bipartisan organization, aims to drive petition signatures to terminate the sanctuary status of the state and city of Chicago during the 2026 election.An inaugural event on April 30th at Belvedere Banquets will feature field reporters Ben Bergquam, Ann Vandersteel, and Terry Newsome. These journalists have covered the movement of illegal immigrants, Tren de Aragua, and Mexican Cartels from the Darien Gap, the Southern Border, to immigrant shelters throughout Chicago. They will share insights, images, and videos showing Tren de Aragua confrontations, human sex trafficking, and many more sexual and violent crimes.A panel of minority leaders and activists in Chicago will discuss the impact of illegal immigration on their communities. Danielle Carter, Vice President of Flip Chicago Red and a prominent African American activist, testified during a congressional hearing on April 9, where she shared her observations of neglect impacting her community. As part of the Flip Chicago Red movement, Danielle has been vocal in her criticism of Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor J.B. Pritzker. She says funds and resources have been moved away from minority communities to support illegal immigrants. Cata Truss, a former Democrat and the founder of“The Community Roundtable,” will share her concerns affecting the African American community as well.Pastor Daniel Matos and Pastor Jose Acevedo, members of the "Coalition of Latino Ministers for Civic Matters,” will discuss the repercussions of illegal immigration on their community. They will highlight the dangers posed by the Tren de Aragua gang's presence in Hispanic neighborhoods and how it damages the reputation of good, law-abiding community members and legal immigrants.Attendees can purchase a $20 ticket, which includes a pizza buffet and a cash bar, while speakers address the ongoing crisis facing Illinois taxpayers. The event will conclude with a town hall-style roundtable discussion, allowing guests to engage in a Q&A session with speakers about their experiences in various settings, including city council meetings and on the streets of Chicago.The Save IL Coalition is working toward a bipartisan solution to address the effects of Illinois's status as a sanctuary state and city. The group emphasizes that straining healthcare and financial systems lead to increased tax levies as state and local governments strive to address budget shortfalls, aggravated by the sanctuary policies, compromising cooperation with federal authorities, and fostering further government borrowing due to the freeze on federal funding. The Coalition advocates for an advisory question to be placed on the 2026 ballot, empowering voters in Illinois to decide on this critical issue.The event will be from 6 PM to 9 PM at Belvedere Banquets, 1170 W Devon Ave, Elk Grove Village. A cash bar will be available for attendees. For ticket purchases, please visit

Terry Newsome

Save IL Coalition

+1 630-235-5590

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.