Truecomp Appoints New CEO And CRO To Lead Company's Next Growth Phase

Executive hires underscore company's momentum and commitment to smarter government workforce solutions

- Harold Westervelt, CEO of TrueCompWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TrueComp , the pioneer of compensation analytics technology for government agencies, today announced the appointment of Harold Westervelt as Chief Executive Officer and Ryan James as Chief Revenue Officer. These key hires position TrueComp to accelerate growth, scale operations, and meet the urgent and rising demand for modern compensation and workforce planning tools in the public sector.Westervelt brings decades of executive leadership experience in SaaS and enterprise software, with a proven record of scaling companies, improving operating margins, and delivering outsized results. Prior to joining TrueComp, Westervelt served as CEO of FileTrail, where he led the company through multiple acquisitions, achieved 20% year-over-year ARR growth, and delivered industry-leading customer retention. His background also includes transformative roles at Sapiens Decision, Computer Sciences Corporation, INVeSHARE, Inc. and other high-growth tech organizations.“TrueComp is meeting a real and growing need in the public sector: data-driven tools and insights that bring clarity to complex workforce decisions,” said Harold Westervelt, CEO of TrueComp.“What drew me to the company is its focus-not just on innovation, but on impact. We have a powerful product, a strong team, and a clear opportunity to help public agencies navigate some of their toughest challenges with confidence. I'm honored to help lead this next phase.”Joining as Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan James will lead all go-to-market strategy, sales execution, and revenue operations. A seasoned revenue leader with more than 15 years of SaaS experience, James brings deep expertise in both commercial and government markets. He most recently served as SVP of Sales at Springbrook Software, where he oversaw enterprise sales, marketing, client success, and channel partnerships-driving double-digit growth and expanding market share focused on the public sector. He has also held senior sales leadership roles at Businessolver and ADP.“I'm honored to join a company that's redefining what compensation transparency means for the public sector,” said Ryan James, Chief Revenue Officer.“TrueComp is helping agencies move beyond compliance to build trust, equity, and smarter workforce strategies. At a time when public institutions are being asked to do more with less, I see enormous potential to support leaders with tools that truly make a difference. I'm proud to be part of a mission that puts better data and better decisions into the hands of those who serve.”With these leadership appointments, TrueComp is poised to meet growing demand from public sector clients nationwide seeking better ways to align compensation with market standards, promote equity, and make workforce planning more strategic and data-driven.About TrueCompTrueComp partners with over 1,000 public sector agencies to modernize workforce planning, compensation, and benefits analysis. Its intuitive platform and expert consulting empower HR and finance leaders with transparency, efficiency, and equity to make smarter decisions in recruitment, retention, and budgeting. TrueComp recognizes that a government agency's workforce is its most valuable asset and helps organizations treat talent management as a strategic priority. By delivering instant, actionable insights, TrueComp enables agencies to attract top talent, optimize labor strategies, and achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. The company was recognized among the Top 100 Government Services companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Learn more at .

