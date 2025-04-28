Ivision Achieves Zscaler MSSP Authorization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an MSSP, ivision is certified to provide a wide range of security services, including vulnerability assessments, risk management, as well as management and support for network security solutions. This certification also empowers them to implement and manage Zscaler Zero Trust security solutions for clients, which includes Zscaler Internet AccessTM (ZIATM), Zscaler Private AccessTM (ZPATM), and Zscaler Digital ExperienceTM (ZDXTM) solutions.

By partnering with a Zscaler MSSP like ivision, businesses can also fill any gaps in security expertise or bandwidth within their own teams. Their experience across a wide range of security needs allows clients to customize their experience, picking and choosing which solutions they need assistance with or using the MSSP as a one-stop shop for their managed security strategy.

Eric Aslaksen, CISO and General Manager of Security at ivision, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to be able to offer our clients Zscaler support at the capacity of a Managed Security Services Provider. Our team is committed to learning the ins and outs of these solutions to deliver the best service possible, whether it's strategic planning and design, implementing Zero Trust Architecture, or multi-cloud integration support. We look forward to supporting our clients in every step of their security journey and continuing to grow our partnership with Zscaler."

"Completing the Services Authorized journey shows ivision's commitment to provide their customers with the best possible experience around the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform," said Anthony Torsiello, SVP, WW Partners and Alliances, at Zscaler. "The Services Authorized program includes a thorough training track to ensure partners are prepared to provide their customers with the very best in services."

Through their managed services , ivision becomes an extension of your team, learning the business inside and out to identify gaps and implement improvements. By marrying that comprehensive approach to their security prowess , clients gain around-the-clock protection and support. Their growing partnership with Zscaler further empowers their delivery of customized solutions, expert consulting, and proactive management. Together, they help clients navigate the evolving threat landscape, remain compliant with industry regulations and best practices, and undergo complex cloud migrations. Learn more about the ivision and Zscaler partnership and joint capabilities.

About ivision

ivision is a leading technology consulting and managed services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. With a customer-centric approach, ivision helps organizations leverage technology to achieve their business goals. ivision's comprehensive portfolio of services includes public cloud and automation, security, enterprise infrastructure, digital workspace, managed services and strategic IT consulting. Through their network of industry-leading partners, like Zscaler, they deliver tailored solutions using the latest technologies. The company's team of experienced professionals combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences.

Follow ivision: LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook

Lana Arpin,

Sr. Marketing Manager at ivision

[email protected]

SOURCE ivision