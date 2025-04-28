From Fear To Love 2025: Parenting & Trauma Support Workshop Arrives In Oklahoma City

Fear To Love

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour, led by nationally recognized trauma and parenting expert Bryan Post, continues with a powerful stop in Oklahoma City on May 1. This live, in-person event is designed to deliver trauma-informed parenting in Oklahoma City , offering families, educators, and professionals practical tools for healing and connection. The parenting workshop in OKC is part of a nationwide effort to transform how communities respond to childhood trauma and behavioral challenges. Full event details and registration are available on the Fear to Love website.The From Fear to Love workshop was created to offer practical, compassionate solutions for families navigating the lasting effects of early childhood trauma. Bryan Post's trauma-informed approach is rooted in neuroscience and attachment theory, empowering parents and professionals to shift from fear-based reactions to connection-driven responses. By helping caregivers understand the emotional and physiological roots of children's behaviors, the event equips attendees to create safe, supportive environments where healing and growth can truly take place.Bryan Post is one of the nation's foremost authorities on trauma-informed parenting and the emotional needs of adoptive and foster families. As the founder of the Post Institute, he has dedicated over two decades to helping families, educators, and mental health professionals better understand the link between early life trauma and behavioral challenges. A former foster child and adoptee himself, Bryan brings a rare blend of personal insight and professional expertise to his work, making his approach both compassionate and highly practical. Through his bestselling books, nationally recognized training programs, and ongoing tour events, Bryan continues to influence how caregivers across the country approach healing, connection, and long-term family wellness.The From Fear to Love event in Oklahoma City is a live, in-person trauma-informed parenting workshop led by Bryan Post, designed for parents, educators, and professionals working with children. Attendees will learn strategies focused on improving connection, reducing behavioral challenges, and understanding the impact of early life experiences on emotional development. Bryan will guide participants through his foundational principles of care, with an emphasis on practical, compassionate approaches that support healing in families and communities.Oklahoma City holds special significance on the From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour as it brings Bryan Post's trauma-informed parenting approach directly to his home state. With the Post Institute headquartered in Oklahoma, this stop reinforces a long-standing commitment to supporting local families, educators, and child welfare professionals. Attendees in Oklahoma City will have the opportunity to engage with nationally respected parenting strategies-developed and delivered by an Oklahoma-based expert-without the need to travel out of state. This event allows local communities to benefit from trusted, research-backed insights that have impacted thousands of families across the country.The From Fear to Love event in Oklahoma City will take place on May 1, 2025, and is open to the public. Parents, teachers, social workers, therapists, and anyone working closely with children are encouraged to attend. Registration is currently available through the official Fear to Love website. Attendees will receive access to a live session with Bryan Post, educational materials, and supportive tools grounded in trauma-informed care. Seating is limited and expected to fill quickly due to high local interest and the accessibility of the event for Oklahoma residents. Full event details, including venue information and the registration process, can be found on the tour website.As communities continue to seek meaningful ways to support children's emotional development, the From Fear to Love tour offers more than information-it provides real, applicable change. Bryan Post's trauma-informed methods have helped thousands of families nationwide, and his upcoming event in Oklahoma City is expected to do the same. For parents, educators, and professionals searching for clarity, connection, and growth, this emotional healing event in Oklahoma presents a unique opportunity to learn from one of the field's most trusted experts.

