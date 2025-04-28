PASSPORT TO PICKLEBALL: SANDALS AND BEACHES RESORTS NAMED USA PICKLEBALL's OFFICIAL ALL-INCLUSIVE RESORTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Pickleball's rise in popularity has been nothing short of extraordinary and the enthusiasm is palpable in the Caribbean where we already welcome players of all levels from around the world to enjoy our 72 courts and counting," says Melody Cargill, Senior Manager of Fitness at Sandals Resorts International. "The momentum is only growing and we're in it for the long run, investing heavily in the sport, our facilities and programming, while celebrating this designation by the very authority on pickleball, USA Pickleball. Sun, sand, pickleball: the Caribbean is the ultimate backdrop for play."

Game, Set, Match: Exclusive Partnership with USA Pickleball

The designation comes on the heels of a comprehensive site visit to Sandals' and Beaches' pickleball facilities, with USA Pickleball contributing their expert guidance on layouts, design, materials and entertainment areas for future on-resort development. The partnership will also introduce USA Pickleball Approved Pickleball Coaches on-resort, going on to become the first resort company to have resort staff undergo official training so that guests can up their game. Additional perks include the rollout of co-branded events, private and group lessons with pros, the integration of pickleball-themed vacation packages, and tournaments, plus becoming a partner of USA Pickleball's Golden Ticket Tournaments and the National Championships.

"This is the perfect match," said Jose Moreno, CMO of USA Pickleball. "We're proud to partner with Sandals and Beaches Resorts to continue to elevate the Caribbean pickleball experience, where play meets paradise. From court enhancements to inclusive community programming in the Caribbean, we're excited to grow the game together."

USA Pickleball Serves, the charitable arm of USA Pickleball, together with the Sandals Foundation, Sandals and Beaches Resorts' non-profit arm, will create meaningful opportunities for community engagement in the Caribbean. This will include the creation of community courts and unique pickleball clinics for kids, which will be provided with paddles and balls, instructional support materials and additional equipment.

The Ball is in Your Court: Programming for Every Type of Player

Through Pick Up and Play, guests at Sandals and Beaches can enjoy all-inclusive, unlimited pickleball play with no court or equipment fees, including evening play on lighted courts with USA Pickleball-approved equipment. For those wanting to take their first swing or take their pickleball skills to the next level, the resorts offer weekly complimentary Introduction to Pickleball group sessions led by a USA Pickleball Approved Instructor in addition to Solo Pickleballers Partner Matchups for those wanting to test their skills against other guests. A variety of paid lessons are also available, from private, group and couples' classes to Tiny Tots & Teens sessions at Beaches, designed specifically for kids.

With over 70 courts to play on, guests can swing their paddles in breathtaking destinations like the newly opened Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with four courts set amidst the lush mountains; Sandals Royal Curaçao with eight courts to dink in the sun; or Sandals South Coast in Jamaica, home to an impressive 12 pickleball courts set on a pristine 50-acre property. For families, Beaches Turks and Caicos is home to eight courts perfect for multi-generational matchups.

Special group offerings are available at select resorts for 10 rooms or more wishing to 'dink' together in the Caribbean, including reserved court times, tournaments and open play; group booking accommodations; special receptions and dinners; customized activities and more.

About Sandals® Resorts:

Family-owned Sandals® Resorts offers adults-only getaways that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit .

About Beaches® Resorts:

Family-owned Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados and The Bahamas, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations - from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, sensory-friendly programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. At Beaches, every member of the family finds joy, connection and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit .

About USA Pickleball®:

USA Pickleball is the official National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, USA Pickleball is dedicated to preserving the integrity of the game while advancing its growth and development nationwide. The organization supports players, clubs, and communities by sanctioning premier tournaments, offering certified equipment testing, training referees, certifying facilities, and providing a wide range of educational resources. USA Pickleball also maintains and updates the official rules of the sport, ensuring consistency and fairness at every level of play. Led by a Board of Directors and a dedicated national office staff, USA Pickleball delivers the infrastructure and strategic vision necessary to fuel the continued expansion of pickleball across the country-benefiting members with exclusive access to events, programs, and tools that elevate their experience on and off the court.

