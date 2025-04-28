The Future Demographic Of China In 2040: Mid-Lifers To Dominate China's Population By 2040, Impacting Consumer Markets
The population of China is predicted to decline due to changes in net migration and natural change, as it reaches over a billion citizens by 2040.
Mid-Lifers (aged 45-64) will represent the largest portion of the population by 2040. Generational cohorts will continue to influence consumer expenditure based on their specific purchasing habits and unique demands.
The Future Demographic reports provide in-depth data and analysis of population changes in 85 countries, 7 regions and a world overview. The reports offer long-term demographic forecasts to 2030, and include breakdowns of population by age and sex, vital statistics and major cities. The series provides insight into demographic trends which will shape consumer segmentation and markets in the future
Key Topics Covered:
- Key Findings Summary China and the World in 2040 Ageing Men and Women Marriage and Divorce Births and Fertility Life Expectancy and Deaths Health Migration Diversity Urbanisation Population Segmentation
