Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2025.

This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Dean Provence, Broker Associate, Pacific Grove/CA

Kelly Snodgrass, Broker Associate, Arlington/TX

Julie Chamberlain, Realtor Associate, Elko/NV

Barbara Rhodes, Realtor, Clarkesville/GA

Eric Firestone, Realtor Associate, Miami/FL

Monica Arseneau, Realtor, Lewes/DE

Jeremy Gonzalez, Realtor, Stamford/CT

Thomas DeGarmo, Realtor, Madison/WI

Keyano Burgess, Realtor, Cleveland/OH

Monty Melcher, Real Estate Associate, Boerne/TX

Michelle Schaup, Owner/Broker, Saint Joseph/MO

Angela Hoops-Cossey, Realtor, Plymouth/MI

Crystal Rodgers-Jenkins, Realtor, Fredericksburg/VA

Sandi Dietrich, Realtor, Bradenton/FL

Sharon Ligon, Realtor Associate, Richmond/VA

Brian McCray, Senior, Real Estate Specialist, Baltimore/MD

Maureen Evans, Realtor, Old Saybrook/CT

Lacy Tinsley, Commercial Property Manager, Austin/TX

Jynelle Merch Gonzales, Real Estate Professional, Beverly Hills/CA

Thanasi Georgopoulos, Realtor, Lubbock/TX

Molly Wendt, Realtor, Wimberley/TX

Kim McClure, Realtor, Decatur/GA

Pamela Williams, Realtor, Irving/TX

Jenny Neumeyer, Realtor, Palm Harbor/FL

Stacy Horkey, Real Estate Broker, Prior Lake/MN

Courtney Florian, Vice President/Broker, Raleigh/NC

Dawn Pierce, Realtor, Las Vegas/NV

Saranda Nezaj, Realtor, Southlake/TX

Mayline Torres, President/Property Manager, Hialeah/FL

Lana Moriece, Realtor, Sarasota/FL

Michael Fisher, Realtor, Saint Joseph/MI

Vincent D'Agati, Commercial Real Estate Advisor, Orlando/FL

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.



