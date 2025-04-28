24 Wanted Maoists With Bounty Of Rs 28.5 Lakh Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, April 28 (IANS) Twenty-four Maoists, including 14, with a combined bounty of Rs 28.5 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, officials said.

According to a senior official, this surrender coincides with an extensive anti-Maoist operation involving nearly 24,000 security personnel, ongoing in the Karregutta hills of Bijapur near the Telangana border since April 21.

Among those who surrendered were eleven women, the officials added.

The Maoists reportedly expressed disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, the atrocities inflicted on local tribal communities by the ultras, and internal discord within the outlawed group.

They were also influenced by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative, a development scheme aimed at improving remote villages near security camps, the police officials said.

The surrendered individuals were affiliated with various Maoist formations, including the east Bastar division, Partapur area committee, and west Bastar division.

Notable among them were Sudru Hemla, a 33-year-old member of the Bhairamgarh area committee, and Kamli Modiam, also known as Urmila, aged 36, from the Partapur area committee.

Both carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each.

Others included Jaymoti Punem, aged 24, with a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, and Mangu Punem, aged 21, with Rs 50,000 on his head.

Additionally, Buchchi Madvi alias Roshni, Sukhmati Ursa, Shamnath Kunjam, Chaitu Kursam, and Somli Hemla, each carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh also surrendered.

Among other Maoists who have surrendered on Monday include Bujji Padam, Sukko Punem, Hidme Veko, Soni Korsa, and Lachha Tati had bounties of Rs 1 lakh each.

This surrender brings the total number of Maoists, who have laid down arms in Bijapur, to 203 since January 2025.

In addition, 90 have been killed and 213 arrested in the district, officials said.

Each surrendered individual received Rs 50,000 in assistance and will be rehabilitated under the government's policy.

In 2024, the Bastar region, encompassing seven districts including Bijapur, witnessed 792 Maoists surrendering, according to police records.