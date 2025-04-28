Subscribili Acquires Stream Dental And Appoints Santosh Patel As Chief Revenue Officer

Subscribili Acquires Stream Dental

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Subscribili , the leading platform for modern membership, payment, and patient engagement solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Stream Dental-the industry's first comprehensive software designed to enhance in-house specialty performance through streamlined referral management. As part of the acquisition, Santosh Patel-co-founder of Stream Dental and Complete Specialty Solutions-joins Subscribili as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Stream Dental is a comprehensive software platform designed to enhance in-house specialty performance and drive same-store growth within dental practices and Dental Support Organizations (DSOs). Its key features include enhanced referral capture and tracking with CRM capabilities, multichannel specialty-specific patient engagement, specialist apps for clinical collaboration, robust enterprise analytics, and comprehensive risk management and compliance support. By integrating Stream Dental's capabilities, Subscribili aims to provide practices with tools to streamline referrals, unlock recurring revenue, and elevate the patient experience.

As CRO, Santosh will drive Subscribili's revenue strategy, overseeing sales, partnerships, and go-to-market initiatives to scale innovations in memberships, payments, and referral management across dental and broader healthcare markets. In addition to his role at Subscribili, he will remain as an active board member and a strategic advisor at Complete Specialty Solutions (CSS), continuing to support its nationwide impact on integrated specialty services.

“We're thrilled to welcome Santosh to the Subscribili leadership team,” said Sudha Vetri, CEO of Subscribili.“His entrepreneurial vision, operational expertise, and deep industry knowledge makes him an invaluable addition.

We've long admired what Stream Dental has built-referral software that addresses real challenges for dental teams and delivers measurable results. This acquisition goes beyond adding a product; it represents a shared vision for the future of healthcare. Together, we're expanding the impact of integrated technology, empowering providers to grow faster, enhance patient care, and improve operational efficiency.”

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Subscribili's growth, strengthening its position as the leading platform for practices and DSOs seeking integrated solutions to drive same-store growth, efficiency, and better patient outcomes. By combining Subscribili's expertise in memberships, payments, and engagement with Stream Dental's referral technology, the company is poised to deliver even greater value to providers nationwide-reinforcing its commitment to innovation and the future of healthcare.

About Subscribili

Subscribili is a next-generation healthcare technology platform revolutionizing subscription plans, flexible payments, and patient engagement across dental, primary care, urgent care, and beyond. As the first subscription platform to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Subscribili delivers secure, scalable, and fully integrated solutions tailored to the needs of modern healthcare providers. Trusted by thousands of practices across 49 states, Subscribili empowers providers to drive growth, enhance patient access, and streamline financial operations with confidence.

For more information about Subscribili, its innovative membership platform solutions, and to book a demo, please visit



About Stream Dental

Stream Dental is an innovative dental referral management platform designed to enhance in-house specialty performance for dental practices and Dental Support Organizations (DSOs). By streamlining referral tracking, improving patient engagement, and optimizing specialty care workflows, Stream Dental empowers dental teams to deliver better outcomes and drive growth. With its advanced CRM capabilities, robust analytics, and seamless integration, Stream Dental transforms the referral process, helping providers deliver superior care while improving operational efficiency.

Media

Subscribili Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.