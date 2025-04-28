Nuxgame Empowers Igaming Operators With Proven Casino Game Aggregator

Access 14,500+ games from 120+ providers via NuxGame's new aggregator, boosting profits with streamlined operations, advanced player engagement tools, and 24/7 support-a strategic asset for iGaming operators of all sizes.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame, a seasoned iGaming software provider , continues to empower business owners and startups in the iGaming industry with its robust casino game aggregator. This all-in-one solution streamlines operations, provides access to a vast gaming portfolio, and equips operators with innovative tools to enhance profitability and player engagement.

Unmatched Game Aggregation for Diverse Content

NuxGame casino game aggregator stands out with its extensive library of over 14,500 games from over 120 top-tier providers. This comprehensive portfolio ensures operators can offer a wide range of high-quality content, from slots and table games to live dealer experiences. Unlike traditional aggregation models, NuxGame's solution allows operators to independently design their frontend user experience via a powerful API. Custom skins and game thumbnails enable businesses to craft a unique and branded interface, setting them apart in a competitive market while delivering highly engaging and entertaining content to players.

Streamlined Operations with Advanced Backend Support

Efficiency is at the core of NuxGame's online casino aggregator. Operators can seamlessly integrate the user-friendly casino API into their existing ecosystems, eliminating operational complexities and accelerating implementation. The platform offers backend services, including a dedicated client area, providers' promotions, and risk management tools designed to optimize business performance. Back-office reporting provides real-time insights into key metrics, while AWS-backed stability ensures reliable, scalable operations. Additionally, support for crypto-friendly games caters to the rising demand for digital currency options, broadening operator appeal, and boosting profitability.

Boosting Player Engagement and Retention

NuxGame's iGaming solution goes beyond content delivery, offering advanced player engagement tools to enhance retention and strengthen brand loyalty. Features like free spins, live streamer promotions, and tournament provider solutions create dynamic, interactive experiences that keep players returning. These tools are seamlessly integrated into the aggregator, allowing operators to craft tailored campaigns that resonate with their audience.

"Our focus is on providing operators with the flexibility to engage players effectively while maintaining operational efficiency," said Yanina Kaplya, CMO at NuxGame. "This combination drives long-term success in the iGaming space."

A Partner You Can Rely On

With years of experience in the iGaming industry, NuxGame has solidified its reputation as a dependable casino aggregator provider. The platform's 24/7 support and a personal account manager for each operator ensure that businesses receive prompt assistance whenever needed.

"We have been offering this aggregator for a long time and have continually refined it to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Yanina Kaplya, CMO at NuxGame. "It's more than just a tool; it's a strategic asset that helps operators succeed in a fast-paced industry."

Why Choose NuxGame's Casino Game Aggregator?

NuxGame's casino games aggregation software delivers many benefits: a vast and customizable game library, cutting-edge operational tools, and a commitment to operator success. Whether you're a startup looking to establish a foothold or an established business aiming to scale, this solution provides the flexibility and reliability needed to succeed. By combining technical innovation with a client-first approach, NuxGame remains a trusted partner for iGaming operators worldwide.

Visit to learn more, or contact us for a demo.

Media Contact: Yanina Kaplya, CMO at NuxGame, [email protected]

NuxGame is a leading B2B software provider for the iGaming industry. Established in 2018, it delivers comprehensive solutions, including game aggregation and turnkey casino systems. Our platform features over 14,500 games from over 120 top providers, an advanced Crypto Casino, and exclusive Gamification functionalities. We offer a robust sportsbook solution that covers over 370,000 sporting events annually. Our integrated platforms support sports betting and casino operations, incorporating enhanced user interfaces and tools for affiliate marketing and agent management. Additionally, our focus on cryptocurrency integration ensures secure and modern payment options in the evolving digital gaming landscape.

