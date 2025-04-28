RAINN Expands Communications Services Using AWS To Reach Survivors Through Social Media Messaging Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RAINN uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) End User Messaging Social, which leverages the WhatsApp Connector to create on-demand crisis hotlines and additional online support mediums. This solution integrates RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline directly into social media messaging platforms, gaming, and other social networking sites.

Washington, D.C., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. (April 28, 2025) - RAINN , the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, announces a new point of access on WhatsApp, powered by Amazon Web Services' End User Messaging Social . Using the AWS End User Messenger Social WhatsApp Connector, RAINN can deliver trauma-informed support services for sexual violence survivors of all ages, in English and Spanish, delivering these critical interventions rapidly and securely.

“For 30 years, RAINN's legacy has been built upon meeting survivors with support where they are,” said Scott Berkowitz , president and founder of RAINN .“Survivors, especially young survivors, are using social messaging apps more than ever before to access support. AWS enables RAINN support specialists to connect with survivors where they are already communicating and may be most comfortable seeking support.”

In 2024, RAINN was named a winner of the 2024-2025 AWS Nonprofit IMAGINE “Pathfinder Generative AI” Grant, which recognizes highly innovative, mission-critical projects that leverage generative AI. RAINN plans to work with AWS to integrate RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline directly into social media messaging and networking sites plus gaming platforms.

“With demand for RAINN's victim service programs growing, we knew we needed to quickly scale existing applications if we were going to meet people where they are," said Bill Bondurant , chief technology officer for RAINN. "AWS's cost-effective, cloud native solution was the natural choice. We worked directly with the AWS team to build this highly scalable WhatsApp solution with support in both English and Spanish, and we're excited to keep pushing the envelope to reach more survivors and loved ones who need our help. There are so many other social and digital gathering places where people will benefit from having in-app support from RAINN, like Discord and Snapchat, and together with AWS, we can expand the network of hope, courage and community for those who need us most."

“AWS values the opportunity to help mission-oriented nonprofit organizations reach their audiences through the use of emerging technologies like cloud and generative AI services. We are proud to be the preferred cloud service provider for RAINN, as they address critical issues in online safety and offer a solution designed to provide a secure option for people to contact them whenever they need it,” said Jeff Kratz, Vice-President of World Wide Public Sector Nonprofit & Industry Sales at Amazon Web Services.

To access support through WhatsApp, click RAINN's WhatsApp link.

CONTACT: Erinn Robinon Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) 8133351418 ...