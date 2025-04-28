403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FUJIFILM India Expands Its A4 Line-Up with New High-Performance Multifunction and Printer Devices
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 28th April 2025: FUJIFILM India, a leader in printing excellence, has officially launched a new range of Four A4 Multifunction Devices and Two A4 Printers at the Dehradun Partnership Summit 2025, comprising four multifunction devices and two printers available in both colour and monochrome options. Engineered to deliver high performance in compact space, the new series is tailored for space-conscious environments such as retail counters, offices, and customer-facing service points. Available in the market from April 25, 2025, these new devices combine productivity, efficiency, and advanced features, making them ideal for businesses that demand performance without sacrificing workspace.
Equipped with the newly introduced Fast Boot Mode technology, users can use the products within seven seconds after power-on, and the control panel can be activated within one second from low power mode. Printing is enabled almost simultaneously, and they are ideal for users who have customers waiting for the printouts at receptions or counter operations. These products provide the same operability and major functions as A3 multifunction devices to contribute to business process optimisation.
Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, stated,““At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose ‘f ‘Giving our world more sm’les.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. We are constantly innovating to provide high-performance, and reliable printing solutions that cater to the growing demands of businesses in”India.”
Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications and Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, further comm“nted, “These devices offer high-speed printing, secure document handling, and seamless print management capabilities, making them ideal for a wide range of business environments. With Fast Boot Mode and automatic duplex scanning, we are confident that these solutions will significantly improve business productivity and contribute to smoother operations. We are excited to bring these advanced solutions to India, where they will help businesses optimize thei” processes.”
The A4 multifunction devices, Apeos C4030 / C3530 and Apeos 5330 / 4830, streamline operations to support diversified workstyles. For example, scanned data can be converted to PDF format with OCR (optical character recognition) processing, allowing easy search and edit on the Excel or Word documents. Users can also print from anywhere with Universal Print by Microsoft, a cloud-based print solution eliminating print servers and ’rinter drivers’ installation.
FUJIFILM Business Innovation is continuously improving and expanding its security functions’to counter today’s increasingly diverse and sophisticated security threats. The new multifunction devices and printers are bolstered with newly added security capabilities to ensure online security and to prevent leakage of stored data. The new security capabilities are as described below:
1. Compliant with the U.S. security standards NIST SP800-171
2. Compatible with new WPA3 protocol with robust security for wireless LANs
3. Adopts the TPM (Trusted P atform Module) 2.0 security chip, which conforms to the latest encryption regulations from the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a body responsible for standardized names formulating international security standards
4. Provides improved program diagnostics when starting up the device
Equipped with the newly introduced Fast Boot Mode technology, users can use the products within seven seconds after power-on, and the control panel can be activated within one second from low power mode. Printing is enabled almost simultaneously, and they are ideal for users who have customers waiting for the printouts at receptions or counter operations. These products provide the same operability and major functions as A3 multifunction devices to contribute to business process optimisation.
Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, stated,““At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose ‘f ‘Giving our world more sm’les.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. We are constantly innovating to provide high-performance, and reliable printing solutions that cater to the growing demands of businesses in”India.”
Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications and Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, further comm“nted, “These devices offer high-speed printing, secure document handling, and seamless print management capabilities, making them ideal for a wide range of business environments. With Fast Boot Mode and automatic duplex scanning, we are confident that these solutions will significantly improve business productivity and contribute to smoother operations. We are excited to bring these advanced solutions to India, where they will help businesses optimize thei” processes.”
The A4 multifunction devices, Apeos C4030 / C3530 and Apeos 5330 / 4830, streamline operations to support diversified workstyles. For example, scanned data can be converted to PDF format with OCR (optical character recognition) processing, allowing easy search and edit on the Excel or Word documents. Users can also print from anywhere with Universal Print by Microsoft, a cloud-based print solution eliminating print servers and ’rinter drivers’ installation.
FUJIFILM Business Innovation is continuously improving and expanding its security functions’to counter today’s increasingly diverse and sophisticated security threats. The new multifunction devices and printers are bolstered with newly added security capabilities to ensure online security and to prevent leakage of stored data. The new security capabilities are as described below:
1. Compliant with the U.S. security standards NIST SP800-171
2. Compatible with new WPA3 protocol with robust security for wireless LANs
3. Adopts the TPM (Trusted P atform Module) 2.0 security chip, which conforms to the latest encryption regulations from the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a body responsible for standardized names formulating international security standards
4. Provides improved program diagnostics when starting up the device
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment