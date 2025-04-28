DATE NIGHT JUST GOT AN UPGRADE ON CELEBRITY XCEL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Reconnecting with loved ones over new experiences is important to Celebrity guests. Celebrity Xcel will be their happy place with new dining options and all-new entertainment and activities creating endless opportunities to 'Date Night, All Day Long'," said Michael Scheiner, chief marketing and product officer of Celebrity Cruises. "These elevated new experiences will invite guests to discover something new while creating shared memories."

The hardest part of a day on Celebrity Xcel will be choosing where to dine together, as 32 globally inspired food and beverage choices create endless options for the perfect date. Celebrity Xcel will introduce a lively new al fresco restaurant, Bora. With panoramic ocean views and a vibrant setting, Bora will transport guests to the Mediterranean coast with a seafood-forward menu. The rooftop restaurant will transition from day to night, offering the perfect setting for guests to enjoy a lively brunch or an intimate dinner.

By day, Bora's upbeat, boozy brunch will serve Mediterranean-inspired classics, like shakshuka eggs with coriander, avocado and sourdough toast, and a flavorful croissant eggs benedict with lemon-scented salmon gravlax, ricotta spread and hollandaise sauce, alongside brunch favorites like French toast, all with photo-worthy presentations. Customizable Bloody Mary's with over-the-top garnishes at the best Bloody Mary bar at sea and refreshing cocktails will hero the space and keep the vibes high, as roving musicians play energetic hits.

At night, Bora's chef-led tableside dining preparations and dishes designed to share set an intimate mood for dinner. Guests will savor fresh seafood like seared branzino and garlic aioli, fideos negros tostados with razor clams, carabinero prawns, and elevated spins on Mediterranean favorites like lamb tagine with saffron couscous, while they dine under the stars. A backdrop of Greek ballads and Italian love songs will round out an unforgettable evening.

Keep the good vibes going all day long with endless entertainment options as Celebrity Xcel sails with more variety and more entertainers than ever before. Guests love Celebrity's award-winning entertainment, which is why Celebrity Xcel will set sail with the cruise line's most expansive and all-new entertainment offering including three new theatre shows developed by creative visionaries, inspired by their credentials spanning theater, films, television and world-renowned artist's concert tours and all the bright lights in between. Guests will be amazed by Celebrity's largest Theatre cast with breathtaking performances by world-class singers, dancers, parkour artists, and specialty performers enhanced by state-of-the-art technology, including kinetic lighting, lasers, and a larger-than-life LED screen, designed to create a more immersive experience.

"Designed to create memorable moments of connection from morning to night, Celebrity Xcel will sail with our most expansive entertainment offering to date with over 75 resident performers – the most of any Celebrity ship," shared Lisa Lehr, vice president of entertainment of Celebrity Cruises. "The offering is brand-new at every turn, from unforgettable new Theatre shows, new interactive shows in The Club and a variety of immersive parties and live music options; the choice is endless for guests to find their perfect match each and every night."

After dinner, date night continues with options to match every mood. Guests can sing along to all their favorites with Celebrity's Piano Bar entertainer. Meanwhile, in The Club, two new interactive shows transport guests to another era. For couples ready to groove the night away together, multiple new dance parties beckon them to the dance floor from destination inspired festivals , to 80's glitz and glam parties, an elevated country music night , and a romantic candlelit concert experience thrown in for good measure. Plus, an even more electric Shine the Night party returns, enticing guests to end the perfect date dancing under the stars.

Couples can decide how their perfect "date night" will come to life onboard Celebrity Xcel by joining Xcel 'Dream Makers' . Open to all who wish to join, Dream Makers is a global community of vacationers who will test, try and vote on new experiences they would like to see onboard Xcel to finalize the cruise line's newest ship. Dream Makers will make key decisions across culinary, interior design and entertainment including deciding the first headline performer in the Theatre, as well as determining the finishing touches on new dance parties and shows. To become a Dream Maker, visit .

Celebrity Xcel is sailing her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale in November 2025, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season where guests will immerse themselves in the Mediterranean like never before on seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

To book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit , call Celebrity Cruises on 1-800-CELEBRITY, or contact a trusted travel advisor.

Media Contact:

Global press office: [email protected]

Media contact: [email protected]

Editor's Note:

Media can stay current on all Celebrity Cruises news at

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel® arriving Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ). Visit for more information, and connect with us on Instagram , Facebook or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises