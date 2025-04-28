Champion Safe Company Wraps Up A Strong Showing At The 154Th NRA Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Champion Safe Company, a leading manufacturer of premium safes and wholly-owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America's Patriotic Brand (americanrebel.com ), is proud to announce a strong and successful presence at the 154th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits held this past weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. Champion's booth saw steady traffic and enthusiastic interest from NRA members passionate about protecting their firearms, their families, and their Second Amendment rights.

“Our team was energized by the incredible passion and patriotism of the NRA members we met in Atlanta,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company.“It's clear that Champion's commitment to building safes with American-made steel and uncompromising strength really resonates with people who care deeply about freedom and security.”

Throughout the event, attendees explored Champion's full lineup of gun safes and vault doors, drawn to the company's reputation for superior strength, fire protection, and craftsmanship. Many took advantage of show specials, and the strong interest in Champion products led to a significant boost to the brand during the weekend.

“The NRA Annual Meeting is a reminder of why we do what we do,” Mihalek added.“Champion safes are built to protect the rights, values, and possessions that matter most to Americans.”

Champion Safe Company extends its thanks to the NRA, the City of Atlanta, The Atlanta Safe House and the thousands of attendees who made the 154th Annual Meeting a tremendous success.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Company has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, offering a range of high-quality safes designed for ultimate security and fire protection. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Champion Safes are trusted by homeowners, gun owners, and businesses across the nation.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and . For investor information, visit .

