SCOUT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL

ATLANTA, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Georgia Tech Football became the latest collegiate athletic program to select Scout as their tax prep partner. Scout utilizes their proprietary app and skilled team to facilitate tax prep. Scout currently assists more than 25 of the top university athletic departments as they navigate the ever-developing college sports landscape.

"Taking care of our student athletes is paramount in this program. As we evaluated options, personalized tax prep stood out with Scout," said Georgia Tech Football Coach Brent Key. Associate Athletic Director and General Manager JJ Cosh added, "Georgia Tech Athletics has long emphasized the 'Total Person.' Partnering with Scout is our latest step to help our athletes and their parents, and to differentiate in recruiting."

"We are excited to serve Georgia Tech and their athletes. Their commitment to educating and preparing their teams for the financial responsibilities of this new era of college athletics, mirrors our mission at Scout. We look at NIL differently at Scout ... for us, it means Name, Image... Lifetime," said Michael Haddix, CEO and Founder of Scout . Haddix continued, "Tax issues are an unintended consequence of NIL that Scout is uniquely qualified to solve." The partnership focused on one-on-one tax preparation sessions for athletes and making the Scout App available to the football team.

Scout is an innovative financial technology company that combines athletic specific financial education with a mobile application that helps athletes navigate taxes, LLCs, savings and investing. Scout's proprietary system also services college athletic programs with a fully customizable revenue distribution platform. Scout is the only end to end solution serving departments, coaches, and athletes in the new world of college athletics.

