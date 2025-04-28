Integrated Rental Announces Strategic Collaboration With Microsoft To Bring Integrated Rental Solutions To Microsoft Dynamics 365

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Rental (IR), a leading provider of purpose-built rental software for heavy equipment dealerships, is moving forward with a new collaboration initiative with Microsoft that will bring IR's innovative rental products to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers, offering transformative, streamlined rental solutions to drive performance, profitability, and visibility in rental operations.

"Integrated Rental is proud to lead in the rental software space-and we are loyal to the dealers who got us here. At the heart of this alliance is a commitment to delivering more value for our customers. By integrating Dynamics 365 ERP, we're making it easier for them to succeed in a rapidly changing heavy equipment industry and compete in rental." – Alise Moncure, CEO, Integrated Rental Systems.

"We're pleased to collaborate with Integrated Rental, a leading player in the industry rental management space, as they integrate their solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and deliver it to our joint customers." – Mike Ehrenberg, CTO, Microsoft Business and Industry Copilots.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to customer success and innovation, where Dynamics 365 customers will be able to utilize Integrated Rental applications to:



Expand dealership rental operations across multiple locations with consistency and control.

Unify and analyze rental data to optimize fleet management.

Streamline processes and systems to accelerate employee onboarding and efficiencies across yard, dispatch, counter, and management. Drive AI adoption through rental-specific agents.

About Integrated Rental

Integrated Rental is a dedicated software company built exclusively for the heavy equipment rental industry. Founded in 2008, a team of industry veterans and market leaders created a rental system purpose-built to provide innovation, visibility, and best-practice workflows to drive profitable rental growth. IR is the leading provider of rental software for dealerships, including 9 OEMs, 950+ locations, with $15 billion plus revenue flowing through the system.

