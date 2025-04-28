Delhi Assembly Speaker, Kerala Mlas Discuss Welfare Of Elderly

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday asked officials to study the Kerala model and examine the feasibility of constituting a Committee for Welfare of Senior Citizens, like the southern state.

The direction was issued after Gupta's discussion with a delegation of the Committee of Kerala Legislative Assembly that oversees welfare schemes for the elderly.

Gupta welcomed the delegation and commended Kerala Legislative Assembly initiatives in protecting senior citizen rights.

He emphasised the importance of enhancing the well-being and dignity of the elderly population, recognising their invaluable contribution to society.

Gupta briefed the delegation on the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), which is being implemented in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to enhance legislative transparency, efficiency, and digital governance.

The visiting delegation comprised four MLAs - K.P. Kunhammad Kutty Master, Ahammad Devarkovil, Mammikkutty P, and Job Maichil - who are members of the Committee for Welfare of Senior Citizens in Kerala Assembly.

Gupta informed the delegation that the Delhi Vidhan Sabha is actively considering the establishment of a similar committee, reflecting Delhi's commitment to advancing the welfare and rights of senior citizens.

The legislators from Kerala shared comprehensive insights into Kerala's senior citizen welfare rules and regulations of the committee, which are designed to promote dignity, well-being, and active participation of the elderly in society.

They also detailed the formation and functioning of a nine-member Committee for Welfare of Senior Citizens under Rule 261 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, which plays a pivotal role in monitoring the implementation of senior citizen welfare schemes by state and district councils.

The Committee is also responsible for overseeing the functioning of old age homes managed by both state-run and private organisations, ensuring the proper utilisation of government funds allocated for senior citizens and recommending remedial measures to address issues in policy implementation.

The visiting delegation was also taken on a guided tour of the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha House, symbolising the shared commitment of both legislative bodies to democratic values and the continuous exchange of best practices for the welfare of senior citizens.