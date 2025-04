Invitation To Minesto's Webinar: Interim Management Statement Q1 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish their Interim Management Statement 1 January - 31 March 2025. Dr Martin Edlund, CEO, and Gustav Kvibling, CFO, will present details of the report in a webinar and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 10am (CEST) on Wednesday 30 April 2025.

The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.

Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Welcome! Please register your attendance here:

The Interim Management Statement is scheduled for publication at 08.30 (CEST) on Wednesday 30 April, it will be distributed through press release and available at

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

[email protected]

