Databahn.Ai Unveils Industry-First 'Data Reef' - Transforming Raw Data Into AI-Powered Intelligence With Autonomous Insight Via MCP And Cruz

Enterprises collect petabytes of logs, alerts, and telemetry - but typically analyze less than 5% of it. That small slice often contains the most critical signals. Reef intelligently filters, contextualizes, and prioritizes this high-value data in real time, writing it directly to enterprise-owned data lakes infrastructure.

The result: meaningful insights delivered instantly to security analysts and decision-makers.

"Security teams don't need more dashboards - they need answers, they need insights" said Mihir Nair , Head of Architecture & Innovation at Databahn. "We've harnessed GenAI to reimagine how teams interact with data - delivering relevant intelligence the moment it's needed. Our new Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server advances this vision even further. It helps to seamlessly integrate Reef with Cruz AI - Databahn's Data Engineer. With a single prompt, users can uncover configurations, inventories, and anomalies - driving faster, smarter decisions."

5 to 60 minutes. That's how long data searches used to take. With Reef, it's a matter of seconds.

Built on Databahn's modular Security Data Fabric , Reef unifies telemetry from all sources into a centralized, searchable metadata layer accessible via natural language. This makes security data not only usable - but useful - for SOC analysts, threat hunters, infrastructure teams, auditors, and even AI systems.



"Unlike lakes or swamps - passive metaphors for storage - Reef is where the signal lives ," added Nithya Nareshkumar , Co-Founder and President of Databahn. "It's where your logs stop sitting idle and start telling a story."

With Reef , Databahn reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that simplify and scale security data operations. The product is available immediately to existing Security Data Fabric customers and as an insight-layer add-on for enterprises aiming to optimize observability, reduce cost, and enhance security outcomes with AI.

