Venezuela reaches its goal of oil production amid US tension
(MENAFN) Venezuela has met its objective of pumping 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day this year, even as pressure from the United States intensifies through sanctions and the seizure of oil tankers, according to statements from senior officials.
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said workers at the state-run oil company succeeded in reaching the target as part of the Productive Independence Plan and are now preparing to boost output further in line with production goals set for 2026. She made the remarks in a message shared on social media on Saturday.
Rodriguez hailed the achievement as a symbolic end-of-year victory for the country, attributing it to the determination of oil sector employees working under challenging conditions. She said the gains were secured despite what she described as external pressure aimed at undermining the nation.
She credited workers for confronting and overcoming "harassment, hostility, and imperialist illegality that attacks and violates the human rights of Venezuelans."
"Nothing and no one will stop us," she said, reaffirming her backing for President Nicolas Maduro.
The announcement coincided with reports that US forces have seized multiple oil tankers linked to Venezuela. According to reports, a Panama-flagged vessel named Centuries was taken on Saturday, following the seizure of another tanker, Skipper, earlier this month. A third interception is also believed to be underway.
The developments come after US President Donald Trump announced what he called a "total and complete blockade" on sanctioned vessels transporting Venezuelan oil, labeling the Maduro government a "foreign terrorist organization."
Caracas has sharply criticized the actions, denouncing them as "international piracy."
Washington maintains that the measures form part of a broader campaign against corruption and drug trafficking in the region. Venezuelan authorities, however, argue that such claims are being used as a justification to weaken the Maduro government and assert control over the country’s vast oil reserves.
