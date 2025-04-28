Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
We're Throwing The Moomins A Birthday Party And You're Invited


2025-04-28 08:11:00
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Tove Jansson published her first Moomin book, The Moomins and the Great Flood, 80 years ago, in 1945. The story follows a family of hippo-like creatures called“Moomintrolls”, who become refugees after a flood washes away their home. Written at the end of the second world war, when millions were displaced, it reflects the struggles of rebuilding lives after disaster.

The official theme of the anniversary is“the door is always open”, reflecting the themes of acceptance, kindness and chosen families that run through Jansson's books.

We're celebrating 80 wonderful years of her magical creatures with a special screening of the 2014 film Moomins on the Riviera and a panel discussion . Come along to the National Science & Media Museum in Bradford on Friday May 23 to watch the film with us and take part in the Q&A with four expert Moominologists about the theme of the refugee experience in Jansson's work.

As a City of Sanctuary and home to one of four public art commissions honouring Moomin 80, Bradford is the perfect place to mark this milestone. Tickets include a free ebook of expert articles about Jansson and her Moominous creations.

We'd love to see you there, so come along and join in the discussion. Readers of The Conversation get an exclusive 25% off the ticket price – you can book them here using the code Moomins25.


The Conversation

