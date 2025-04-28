Seemplicity Releases 2025 Remediation Operations Report: 91% Of Organizations Experience Delays In Vulnerability Remediation

New research reveals that team collaboration and communication challenges are the leading cause of vulnerability remediation delays



PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity, the cybersecurity company behind the market-leading vulnerability and exposure management platform that is transforming how security teams reduce risk, today announced the release of its 2025 Remediation Operations Report . The report is a comprehensive analysis of insights from 300 IT and security decision-makers across North America and Europe that uncovers how security teams are adapting their remediation practices in the face of growing exposure management complexity and operational challenges.

Despite increased adoption of automation tools and strong perceptions of team collaboration, the report reveals that organizations still struggle with persistent remediation delays, unstructured workflows, and limited adoption of risk-based prioritization models. The findings are clear: there's a critical gap between strategy and execution, as teams struggle to turn security insights into timely, effective action. Organizations that embrace automation, collaboration, and structured risk-based approaches will be better positioned to manage vulnerabilities efficiently, reduce the window of exposure, and enhance overall security resilience.

"This year's data makes it clear that security teams aren't short on tools or talent – they're short on time, clarity, and alignment," said Yoran Sirkis, CEO and co-founder of Seemplicity. "Security teams are trying to move fast, but they're held back by fragmented processes, inefficient collaboration, and a lack of actionable insights. To close the remediation gap and reduce security risk, organizations need structured prioritization, stronger alignment across teams, and automation that goes beyond the basics. The research data reinforces the AI investments we've made in our platform which simplify implementation and improve alignment with organizational workflows and processes."

More Spending, But with Strategic Trade Offs: While 86% of organizations are increasing their security spending in 2025, 30% cite budget limitations as their biggest barrier to adopting additional solutions. The findings suggest that organizations will need to prioritize their investments and focus on long-term, layered defense over short-term fixes.



Shifting Metrics and Prioritization Gaps: While 61% of organizations still measure success by the number of vulnerabilities resolved, more strategic metrics like fewer breaches (54%) and mean time to remediation (49%) are gaining traction. However, fewer than 1 in 5 organizations use structured prioritization models, despite nearly all ranking them among the most effective, highlighting a gap between intention and execution. These findings indicate that while mindsets are shifting, many organizations have yet to operationalize more risk-focused approaches.



Remediation Remains Sluggish: Remediation timelines remain a challenge, with 91% of organizations reporting delays and 1 in 5 taking four or more days to fix critical vulnerabilities. To keep pace with growing risk, organizations must focus on streamlining workflows and improving coordination across teams.



Collaboration Confidence Doesn't Match Reality: While 85% of organizations believe their cross-team collaboration is strong, many still rely on manual task assignment or self-assignment – contributing to the communication issues most often cited as the cause of remediation delays. These findings suggest that perceived collaboration strength often masks deeper structural issues that must be addressed to drive real efficiency.

Progress in Automation and AI Adoption, But Gaps Remain: Although adoption of automation is widespread and AI-driven remediation planning is gaining momentum, nearly 40% of organizations still rely on manual workflows for most of their processes. This disconnect suggests that many teams have yet to make the full shift toward intelligent, scalable remediation operations.

Seemplicity revolutionizes vulnerability and exposure management with its AI-powered Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform. By automating and streamlining remediation processes, Seemplicity consolidates findings, accelerates risk reduction, and delivers tailored remediation plans for security, IT, and DevOps teams. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, the platform enables organizations to enhance operational resilience and build scalable security programs.

