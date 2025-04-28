Odisha CM Pays Floral Tributes To Freedom Fighter Madhu Babu

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday, offered floral tributes to famous freedom fighter Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary.

Das, fondly called as 'Madhu Babu' and the 'Grand Old Man of Odisha', was the main architect behind the formation of Odisha as a separate state based on language on April 1, 1936.

"We are offering profound tributes to Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das on the occasion of his birth anniversary," the Chief Minister said.

He led the movement for a separate Odisha state.

Majhi also added that Madhu babu had always fought for the development of Odisha, its interests and pride.

The Chief Minister also said that Madhu Babu always wanted the all-round development of Odisha and for that he always laid emphasis on industry.

Chief Minister Majhi added that the 'Grand Old Man of Odisha' has also established various industries as well.

Remembering Madhu Babu on his birth anniversary, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said on Monday that Utkal Gourab Madhusudhan Das is a source of inspiration for all Odia people.

Samal added that Madhu Babu was the fulcrum of Odia identity and Odia Asmita.

"Madhu Babu taking along the common people fought throughout his entire life for unification of Odisha through the formation of a separate Odisha state. It was a very hard task to achieve this goal by fighting with the British when the country was under their subjugation," he told IANS.

He said that Madhu Babu also participated in the Swadeshi Movement by establishing Utkal Tannery, a shoe-making industry in Cuttack.

The Opposition BJD and Congress leaders also paid tributes to the 'Grand Old Man of Odisha' on his birth anniversary.

"I pay my tributes to Utkala Gourab Madhusudan Das, a symbol of Odia pride, on his birth anniversary. His unparalleled contributions towards the formation of a separate Odisha state, the industrial development of Odisha and the protection of the Odia language have always been a source of inspiration," wrote BJD President and Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik.

Madhusudan Das was born at Satybhamapur in Cuttack district on April 28, 1848.

He was a famous lawyer and social reformer.

He led the campaign for the unification of Odisha by founding Utkal Sammilani in 1903.

He worked throughout his life for the social and industrial development of Odisha.

His birthday is also celebrated as the 'Lawyers Day' in Odisha.