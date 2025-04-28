403
Russian, Indian navies examine firepower
(MENAFN) Russian and Indian warships have successfully conducted joint exercises in the Bay of Bengal as part of the Indra 2025 naval drills, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday. The three-day operation featured live-fire artillery exercises targeting both sea and air threats.
During the drills, crews from both nations executed tactical maneuvers in coordinated formations and practiced countering unmanned aerial and surface vehicles. The official video from the Russian Pacific Fleet also showed naval gunnery exercises aimed at both sea and air targets.
The Russian Pacific Fleet was represented by corvettes Rezkiy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, along with the tanker Pechenga, while the Indian Navy deployed the destroyer Rana and the corvette Kutar. Additionally, helicopters from both navies participated in the drills. A Russian Ka-27M helicopter landed on the Indian Navy’s Rana, while an Indian Chetak helicopter touched down on the Russian corvette.
After the drills concluded, both navies returned to port in Chennai for an official closing ceremony and final assessments. The Indra Navy exercise, which has been held annually since 2003, aims to strengthen coordination and interoperability between the two navies.
Captain 1st Rank Aleksey Antsiferov, the senior officer of the Russian contingent, stated that the exercises help assess readiness for joint operations and enhance strategic cooperation between India and Russia in countering maritime security threats. He clarified that the exercise was not directed at any specific nation and was unrelated to current global tensions.
