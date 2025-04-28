403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ugandan leader says Ukraine ‘misdirected’ by imperialists
(MENAFN) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has blamed Western “imperialists” for the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, stating in an interview with RT that external interference has misdirected Kiev’s actions. He criticized the West for taking sides in the conflict instead of adopting a neutral stance, which he believes is crucial for peace.
Museveni, whose country became an official BRICS partner earlier this year, emphasized Uganda's position of supporting efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Uganda had previously abstained from UN votes condemning Russia’s actions, advocating for neutrality as a key factor in resolving the conflict.
In the interview, Museveni said that Kiev is being misguided by external forces, which he described as imperialists who often interfere in other nations' affairs. He argued that the West’s support for one side has led to mistakes and problems, both in Ukraine and in Africa. He also pointed out that Russia and Ukraine share a historical connection, comparing the current situation to a divorce where the separation between the two countries was not properly managed.
Museveni stressed that the West should have listened to Russia’s concerns and maintained a balanced approach, rather than siding with one party. He also reflected on Uganda's past struggles against Western colonialism and highlighted the country’s ongoing cooperation with both the Soviet Union and Russia, as well as its belief in BRICS as a platform for building fair, mutually beneficial partnerships.
Museveni, whose country became an official BRICS partner earlier this year, emphasized Uganda's position of supporting efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Uganda had previously abstained from UN votes condemning Russia’s actions, advocating for neutrality as a key factor in resolving the conflict.
In the interview, Museveni said that Kiev is being misguided by external forces, which he described as imperialists who often interfere in other nations' affairs. He argued that the West’s support for one side has led to mistakes and problems, both in Ukraine and in Africa. He also pointed out that Russia and Ukraine share a historical connection, comparing the current situation to a divorce where the separation between the two countries was not properly managed.
Museveni stressed that the West should have listened to Russia’s concerns and maintained a balanced approach, rather than siding with one party. He also reflected on Uganda's past struggles against Western colonialism and highlighted the country’s ongoing cooperation with both the Soviet Union and Russia, as well as its belief in BRICS as a platform for building fair, mutually beneficial partnerships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment