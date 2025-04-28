Second Edition Of Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Qatar League Tips Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The league and clinics, hosted by QF in collaboration with the NBA and Qatar Basketball Federation, bring together more than 1,000 participants from across the country.

Doha, Qatar: The second season of the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Qatar League has tipped off, bringing together more than 1,000 young athletes from across the country – doubling the participation numbers from its inaugural edition last year.

Organized by Qatar Foundation (QF) in collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA) – the US professional basketball league – and supported by the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF), the youth program aims to develop athletic skills while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, discipline, and leadership.

WNBA champion, WNBA MVP, and 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings attended the league's draft event to share her experiences in the sport, and said:“Teamwork – not only in basketball, but in real life – is very important.

“We don't win games with one person; we win games as a team. And it's not just the starting five – it's everybody who participates: coaches, trainers, everyone that is part of it. I love the game of basketball, especially when I think about teamwork.

“My biggest encouragement is to take advantage of every single moment you have. Be an inspiration and strive to be great. You work hard, you practice hard, you work on your skills over and over again. And by the time the ball goes up, it's go time.”

This year's league features 68 teams across four categories – Under-12 girls, Under-12 boys, Under-14 girls, and Under-14 boys – with each one representing an NBA team. The Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Qatar League is being held across two locations – QF's Multaqa (Education City Student Center) and the Qatar Basketball Federation – and will conclude on May 31.

The NBA's Her Time To Play program also returns this year, and will host panel discussions and workshops aimed at championing change and empowering girls and women through basketball and sport.

Speaking about Her Time To Play, Kholoud M. Al-Ali, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Programming at Qatar Foundation Communication Initiatives, said“Qatar Foundation believes that the most valuable asset to any society is its people.

“Investing in sports programs for all young athletes and promoting visibility of athletes regardless of gender or ability can help create a more equitable and inclusive sports culture. This, in turn, promotes diversity and inclusion in sports, breaking down barriers for everyone.”



“Through collaborations with global icons like the NBA, and the inspirational presence of female leaders such as Tamika Catchings, we are shaping a new generation of changemakers.”

This year, the Her Time To Play workshops saw a significant rise in participation, something Al-Ali says highlights the growing need and enthusiasm for programs that center on leadership, self-belief, and belonging, while inspiring and empowering more girls each year.

“As we enter the second season of Her Time To Play, we are witnessing the expansion of a powerful movement – one that uses sport as a language of confidence, courage, and community,” she said.

“This initiative reflects QF's long-term vision, – which is to continue to make Education City a hub for inclusive, community-centered engagement, where sport plays a transformative role in youth development and gender equity.”