Corporate People News In Brief (April 28, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) VALHALLA, NY - Fujifilm America has appointed Anthony Farina as vice president, head of corporate communications. Farina will lead a team of 19 communications professionals across sectors including healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging, supporting 23 group companies across the Americas. He most recently served as chief communications and brand officer for CSL and previously led corporate communications at DuPont.
PHOENIX - BWH Hotels has named Diego Romero director of corporate communications and public relations. Based at the company's Phoenix headquarters, Romero will oversee brand reputation efforts across BWH Hotels' 19 brands. He most recently served as vice president of corporate communications at accelerate360 and previously led PR and customer care for Sprouts Farmers Market during a period of rapid expansion.
WASHINGTON - The US Chamber of Commerce has hired Doug Andres as vice president of political communications. Andres, a Capitol Hill veteran with over 15 years of experience, most recently served as national press secretary to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. He advised on communications strategy during major legislative efforts and political events, including Supreme Court confirmations and pandemic-related measures.
NEW YORK - Catalyst has appointed Trenesa Danuser as chief communications officer and chief of staff. In her new role, Danuser will be responsible for enhancing Catalyst's global presence through impactful communications and serving as a cross-functional strategic advisor to the senior leadership team. Danuser previously served as chief communications officer for Hudson's Bay Company | Saks Global and as global head of branding, communications and community outreach for Streetworks Development.
