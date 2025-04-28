'They Are Sick': Trump Says News Agencies Suffer From 'Trump Degeneration Syndrome' After Lowest 100 Day Approval Rating

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump has rejected the approval ratings from various news agencies that came after 100 days of his presidency, calling the,“fake polls from fake news organisations”.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump cited pollster John McLaughlin as he made the claims.

“Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS,” he said.

He said that news organisations are looking for a 'negative' result and should be investigated for 'election fraud'.

“The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are. These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you're at it,” Trump said.

The US President took further jibes at the news agencies, saying that they suffer from the“Trump Derangement Synndrome”, calling them 'sick'

“They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse. They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump said.

