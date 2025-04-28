Changi Honors Airline Partners At 2025 Changi Airline Awards

Dhaka: Changi Airport Group (CAG) celebrated the achievements and contributions of its airline and aviation partners at the annual Changi Airline Awards (CAA), held on April 24. The event brought together 290 representatives from over 75 airlines and industry stakeholders, reaffirming Changi Airport's commitment to fostering strong partnerships that continue to elevate its status as a leading global air hub.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious Partner of the Year award to IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.), in recognition of its outstanding collaboration and performance in enhancing connectivity and service quality at Changi.

Air New Zealand was honored with the Best Airline Marketing Award for its innovative campaigns and effective engagement efforts that significantly boosted travel demand and brand presence in the region.

In recognition of operational excellence, awards were also presented to the Top 5 Airlines by Passenger Carriage: Singapore Airlines, Scoot, AirAsia, Jetstar Asia Airways, and Qantas.

The Top 5 Airlines by Cargo Carriage were named as Singapore Airlines, FedEx, Scoot, Cathay Cargo, and AeroLogic.

CAG also acknowledged airlines that demonstrated impressive growth over the past year. Airlines recognized for Top Passenger Growth by Region included British Airways, China Eastern Airlines Global, Emirates, Garuda Indonesia, IndiGo, Qantas, and Singapore Airlines.

For cargo growth, the Top 5 Airlines by Absolute Cargo Growth were Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Cathay Cargo, China Eastern Airlines Global, and Air China.

A special Industry Partner Award was presented to SAAA@Singapore, honoring its long-standing partnership and contributions to the development of Singapore's air cargo industry.

The Changi Airline Awards serve not only to recognize excellence but also to inspire continuous innovation and collaboration within the aviation community as Singapore navigates the evolving landscape of global travel and logistics.

