Minimus Launches At RSAC 2025 Reducing Application Security Vulnerabilities By Over 95%

BATON ROUGE, La., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minimus , a pioneering application security startup, today unveiled its groundbreaking platform that eliminates over 95% of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) from software supply chains. Backed by a $51 million seed round from YL Ventures and Mayfield, Minimus transforms the application security landscape by breaking free from the cycle of detection, triage, and remediation; allowing CISOs and developers to entirely avoid nearly all vulnerabilities.

"Application security shouldn't be reactive - where the best an organization can do is respond to a known vulnerability or threat," said Ben Bernstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Minimus. "Organizations need to quickly deliver new features while also maintaining robust security practices. In this environment, vulnerability remediation and developer education are not enough. With Minimus, developers no longer waste hours upon hours on triage and remediation - they have secure building blocks from which to innovate."

Minimus provides secure, minimal container images and virtual machines that seamlessly replace existing artifacts anywhere in the development workflow. With a single change to deployment configurations, organizations realize an immediate decrease in vulnerability exposure, vastly accelerating remaining remediation efforts.

"As Twistlock's seed investor, we believed in this extraordinary team of cybersecurity experts from day one. With Minimus, they will undoubtedly redefine and lead the application security space by fundamentally changing how vulnerabilities are managed. Minimus directly addresses CISOs' core challenge-dramatically reducing security risk without overwhelming already stretched security teams. We're thrilled to support this visionary approach," said Yoav Leitersdorf, Managing Partner at YL Ventures.

Minimus also integrates threat intelligence throughout its platform, ensuring that developers, security teams and CISOs have real-time insight into active exploits and EPSS and CISA-KEV metrics that impact their supply chain, making prioritization of the 5% of remaining CVEs as easy as possible.

"At Mayfield, our mantra is People First, and we back founders who transform industries, which is why we're excited to partner with Ben Bernstein and the Minimus team that is redefining application security," said Navin Chaddha, Managing Partner at Mayfield. "Minimus eliminates over 95% of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) from software supply chains. This advancement in application security enables organizations to innovate faster while drastically reducing risk-making it an essential solution for enterprise CISOs in today's AI-accelerated development landscape."

Minimus embraces an AI-first approach and is an industry leader in developing intelligent agents for secure image generation.

Minimus is now generally available. For more information, visit Minimus .

About Minimus

Founded in October 2022 by Ben Bernstein, Dima Stopel, and John Morello, Minimus radically reduces cloud software vulnerabilities. As the pioneers of container security with Twistlock and author of NIST SP 800-190, Minimus solves the endless treadmill of cloud software vulnerabilities by simply preventing 95% of them from ever existing.

Minimus builds images from scratch, directly from upstream project sources, with only the minimal software needed to run the app, dramatically reducing their attack surface. Minimus images are drop-in replacements for the apps organizations are already using and are deployed with single line configuration file changes, providing nearly instant time to value. Minimus eliminates time consuming and low value remediation work for devs, is easy for ops to deploy and manage using their existing tools, and provides security with remarkably clear risk reduction. Minimus raised a $51M seed round from YL Ventures and Mayfield.

Media Contact:

