Prime Minister Meets Acting Foreign Minister Of Afghanistan

2025-04-28 06:04:54
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday, April 28, 2025, with HE Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan's caretaker government, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the latest developments in Afghanistan and ways to support the brotherly Afghan people were reviewed.

The Prime Minister affirmed Qatar's steadfast support for all segments of the brotherly Afghan people and its continued efforts to achieve security, stability, prosperity, and a dignified life in Afghanistan.

