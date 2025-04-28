CMU-Q Welcomes Admitted Class Of 2029 At Marhaba Tartans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, recently hosted its annual Marhaba Tartans event to welcome students admitted to the Class of 2029.

The event provided an opportunity for newly accepted students and their families to connect with the CMU-Q community, explore academic programs, and learn more about campus life before beginning their studies in the fall.

Students admitted to the Class of 2029 were selected through CMU-Q's most competitive admission cycle to date. The university received nearly 3,000 applications from 107 countries for just 115 places in the first-year class, making this the most selective cohort in the campus's history.

“Marhaba Tartans is a wonderful opportunity for us to meet the exceptional students who have been admitted to CMU-Q,” said Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q.

“It's always inspiring to meet the next generation of Tartans and their families, and to share the unique spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines our campus community.”

Jarrod Mock, director of admission at CMU-Q, added,“We are incredibly impressed with the calibre and diversity reflected in this admitted class.

Marhaba Tartans allows these outstanding students to confirm their decision, connect with future classmates and professors, and truly envision their journey at Carnegie Mellon Qatar. We look forward to welcoming them officially in August.”

Applications for the Class of 2030 will open on September 1, 2025.

