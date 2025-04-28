403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CMR University And Institute Of Product Leadership Launched MBA In Technology Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru: Companies increasingly rely on technology to drive strategies but often struggle to find professionals who can effectively bridge the gap between business and technology. Identifying this gap in the tech industry, CMR University has partnered with the US-based 'Institute of Product Leadership Inc' to skill professionals or 'techno-managers.'
The rise of AI and other technological advancements has fundamentally reshaped business operations and innovation. Techno-managers are experts who are equipped to lead in the era of AI, digital disruption, and technology-driven business growth. Such managers must possess expertise in digital ecosystems, AI-powered decision-making, and product-driven business models.
As part of this initiative, the university has launched an MBA in Technology Management, a first-of-its-kind, industry-backed program designed to prepare professionals for AI-first, technology-first, and digital-first businesses.“The programme equips professionals with the essential skills to navigate the evolving business landscape. Our aim is to churn out future-ready professionals for the dynamic tech business landscape,” said Mr K R Reddy, Pro-Chancellor of CMR University and CEO of CMR Group of Institutions.
"The concept of management has undergone a complete evolution. From managing human resources to digital resources and overseeing people, to driving growth and innovation projects, there is a demand for new age managers. Traditional MBA programmes have not been able to fill the lacunae. Businesses need techno-managers who can lead AI-enabled strategies, manage digital disruptions, and align technology with business growth,” said Sai Satish Vedam, Chief Executive & Product Officer at the Institute of Product Leadership.
Dr. K. C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of CMR University & CMR Group of Institutions, and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), emphasised the importance of industry-academia collaboration in the emerging business landscape.“Our partnership with the Institute of Product Leadership will equip students with the skills, talent, and experience needed to thrive in AI-first, technology-first, and digital-first businesses,” he stated.
Echoing this sentiment, Dr. H B Raghavendra, Vice Chancellor of CMR University, added,“At CMR University, we are committed to fostering innovation and preparing students for the future. This collaboration bridges the gap between technology and business, ensuring our graduates emerge as industry-ready leaders in the AI-driven economy.”
Visit CMR University official website at
The rise of AI and other technological advancements has fundamentally reshaped business operations and innovation. Techno-managers are experts who are equipped to lead in the era of AI, digital disruption, and technology-driven business growth. Such managers must possess expertise in digital ecosystems, AI-powered decision-making, and product-driven business models.
As part of this initiative, the university has launched an MBA in Technology Management, a first-of-its-kind, industry-backed program designed to prepare professionals for AI-first, technology-first, and digital-first businesses.“The programme equips professionals with the essential skills to navigate the evolving business landscape. Our aim is to churn out future-ready professionals for the dynamic tech business landscape,” said Mr K R Reddy, Pro-Chancellor of CMR University and CEO of CMR Group of Institutions.
"The concept of management has undergone a complete evolution. From managing human resources to digital resources and overseeing people, to driving growth and innovation projects, there is a demand for new age managers. Traditional MBA programmes have not been able to fill the lacunae. Businesses need techno-managers who can lead AI-enabled strategies, manage digital disruptions, and align technology with business growth,” said Sai Satish Vedam, Chief Executive & Product Officer at the Institute of Product Leadership.
Dr. K. C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of CMR University & CMR Group of Institutions, and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), emphasised the importance of industry-academia collaboration in the emerging business landscape.“Our partnership with the Institute of Product Leadership will equip students with the skills, talent, and experience needed to thrive in AI-first, technology-first, and digital-first businesses,” he stated.
Echoing this sentiment, Dr. H B Raghavendra, Vice Chancellor of CMR University, added,“At CMR University, we are committed to fostering innovation and preparing students for the future. This collaboration bridges the gap between technology and business, ensuring our graduates emerge as industry-ready leaders in the AI-driven economy.”
Visit CMR University official website at
Company :-CMR University
User :- CMR University
Email :...
Phone :-09342900666
Mobile:- 09342900666Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment