Singapore Construction Industry Report 2025 | Unveiling Future Trends And Cost Structures In Singapore's Building Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This comprehensive report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis, covering 40+ construction segments and detailed insights into market dynamics, including costs, opportunities, and city-level data, to aid strategic decision-making.

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction market in Singapore is expected to grow by 2% on annual basis to reach SGD 18.53 billion in 2025.

The construction market in Singapore experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 4.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of SGD 18.17 billion to approximately SGD 20.18 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Singapore, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level.

With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics: Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments.

Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors.

In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units.

Strategic Market-Specific Insights: Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Get detailed trend analyses for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, offering actionable insights for urban-focused strategies.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029 in Singapore.

KPIs covered include the following:



Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction Number of units



Key Topics Covered:



Singapore Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Key Economic Indicators of Singapore

Singapore Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities

Singapore Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction Type

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

Singapore Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Office Building Construction Outlook

Retail Building Construction Outlook

Hospitality Building Construction Outlook

Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook

Singapore Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

Singapore Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

Infrastructure Construction Outlook

Singapore Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cost Type

Singapore Construction Cost Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Material

Singapore Construction Cost Industry Market Size and Forecast by Labour

Singapore Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Building Type

Singapore Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Renovation Building Type

Singapore Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by New Building

Singapore Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Material Cost Singapore Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Construction Worker

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900