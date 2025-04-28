Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Liverpool Secures Premier League Title with Dominant 5-1 Victory

2025-04-28 04:33:10
(MENAFN) Liverpool sealed their Premier League title with four games remaining, dominating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield in Week 34.

Tottenham drew first blood in the 12th minute through Dominic Solanke, but Liverpool swiftly responded, with Luis Diaz scoring the equalizer just four minutes later.

The Reds took control when Alexis Mac Allister struck from long range in the 24th minute. Cody Gakpo then added a third in the 34th minute, giving Liverpool a commanding 3-1 lead at the break.

Mohamed Salah extended the advantage to 4-1 in the 63rd minute with a clinical finish inside the box. Just six minutes later, Tottenham's Destiny Udogie scored an own goal to seal the 5-1 rout.

The win brought Liverpool’s points total to 82, ensuring they secured the title. In contrast, Tottenham remain in 16th place with 37 points, facing a crucial fight to avoid relegation.

