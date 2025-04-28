403
Car crashes into crowd in Canada
(MENAFN) At least nine people were killed when a vehicle crashed into the crowd at the Lapu Lapu street festival in Vancouver on Saturday night, local police confirmed. Several other pedestrians were injured in the incident, which occurred at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street. The driver, a 30-year-old male from Vancouver, was taken into custody, and authorities stated that the incident was not related to terrorism.
Police revealed that the suspect had a history with law enforcement and was restrained by festival attendees until officers arrived. According to reports, the driver expressed remorse, telling bystanders he was "sorry" for what happened. Local media suggested that the suspect had been experiencing mental health issues.
The victims were participants in the annual Lapu Lapu festival, which celebrates Filipino culture. Videos from the scene show ambulances and police cars, along with numerous injured individuals. A black SUV, believed to have been involved in the ramming, was seen crashed at the location.
Vancouver’s Mayor Ken Sim expressed his shock and sadness over the tragic event, offering condolences to those affected, especially the Filipino community. Prime Minister Mark Carney also conveyed his devastation and extended condolences to the victims' families, thanking the first responders for their quick response.
Witnesses described horrific scenes, with one person saying there were bodies in the street and some victims were already dead. At least two children were reported among the injured.
