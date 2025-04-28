United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate President Of Sierra Leone On Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Sierra Leone and to David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister of Sierra Leone.

