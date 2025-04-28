Qatar Participates In Session On 'Post-War Syria' On Sidelines Of IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The State of Qatar participated in a high-level closed discussion session entitled“Post-War Syria”, on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, hosted in Washington, DC, from April 21 to 26, 2025.

The Qatari delegation was led by Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.

The session aimed to explore current financial challenges and opportunities in the region and to strengthen cooperation among member states. Key discussion topics included sustainable financing strategies, methods to stimulate economic growth, and promoting innovation in financial development.

In his remarks, Dr. Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering stance in support of the Syrian people, stating,“Qatar has been, and will remain, a steadfast ally of the Syrian people. We are proud to provide a package of urgent assistance, driven by our belief in the importance of standing by the Syrian people during this critical period, and in fulfillment of our humanitarian and international responsibility to support recovery and reconstruction efforts for a more stable and prosperous future.”

The session also addressed initiatives to expand public-private partnerships and mechanisms to enhance economic resilience in the face of global fluctuations. The discussion concluded with an emphasis on the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and developing innovative financial strategies that contribute to sustainable development and economic prosperity in the region.