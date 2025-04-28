403
Trump Says India, Pakistan Will Get Conflict 'figured out'
(MENAFN) Leader Donald Trump remarked on the ongoing strain between Pakistan and India, stating that the two nations have had a long history of conflict.
He noted that "They have had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir" and added that "There’s been tensions on that border for 1,500 years."
Trump expressed confidence that the neighboring countries will eventually resolve their issues, emphasizing that "They’ll get it figured out one way or the other."
Trump acknowledged the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India but reiterated that such friction has always been present.
"There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been," he stated.
When questioned about whether he would engage with the leaders of both countries, Trump did not provide a direct answer.
However, he assured reporters that he is "close" to both India and Pakistan and is well-acquainted with the leaders of each country.
The recent escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors followed a violent attack on Tuesday in Indian-administered Kashmir, where unidentified gunmen killed 26 people, including 25 tourists, mostly Indians, and one local resident.
New Delhi labeled the incident a "terror attack" with "cross-border" links, accusing Pakistan of supporting the perpetrators.
In response, Islamabad distanced itself from the attack, expressing "concern" and offering condolences to the families of the victims.
Subsequently, India took the step of suspending the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty, which has governed the water-sharing arrangement of six rivers in the Indus Basin for decades.
