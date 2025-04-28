Kelly And Carter To Lead New Zealand A On Bangladesh Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, April 28 (IANS) Nick Kelly and Joe Carter will captain New Zealand A on their upcoming tour of Bangladesh, which includes both one-day and four-day matches. The squad also features recent debutants Rhys Mariu and Muhammad Abbas.

Kelly will lead the side in the three 50-over matches, after which Carter will take over the captaincy for the two four-day games.

All three - Kelly, Mariu, and Abbas - made their debuts against Pakistan earlier this month. Abbas made an immediate impact with the fastest ODI fifty on debut, reaching the milestone in just 24 balls. Meanwhile, Kelly and Mariu were the top run-scorers in the recent Plunket Shield season.

Carter brings valuable experience from New Zealand A's 2022 tour of India, where he averaged 60.40 and notched up two centuries, including a career-best 197.

Also included in the squad is wicketkeeper Mitch Hay, who made an unbeaten 99 against Pakistan in Hamilton, along with allrounder Josh Clarkson.

The bowling lineup features experienced pacers Zak Foulkes and Ben Lister, while legspinner Adi Ashok, who was part of the squad against Pakistan and played in 2023, also returns.

The squad will be coached by Bob Carter, with support from fellow NZC high-performance coach Paul Wiseman, and former Otago Volts assistant coach, Ben McCord.

"We're really looking forward to touring Bangladesh. It's been great to reward solid performers throughout the home summer. The squad's an exciting mix of domestic talent and international up-and-comers," said Carter.

He added the conditions in Bangladesh were going to provide learning opportunities.

"For several players it will be their first time experiencing sub-continent conditions, which will be a great challenge and opportunity to further their skillsets."

The three one-day matches will be held in Sylhet on May 5, 7, and 10. The first four-day game follows at the same venue from May 14–17, with the second in Dhaka from May 21–24.

New Zealand A squad: Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Matt Boyle, Joe Carter (red-ball captain), Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Nick Kelly (white-ball captain), Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Dale Phillips.