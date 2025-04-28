Fair Home: Valued Effort: Pairwork App Launches In The US To Quantify Housework

Pairwork app helps couples visualize and share housework chores

Pairwork has been helping working couples divide housework chores by visualizing who did what chores, when, and how much effort was involved. With its entry into the U.S. market, the company is now moving forward with full-scale global expansion, aiming to support diverse work styles and help couples balance their work and family lives.

Background of U.S. Expansion

In the U.S., approximately 60% of families with children are dual-income, and this figure is said to be over 50%, especially for families with children under 6. As the number of dual-income housework increases, the need to clarify and efficiently share housework responsibilities grows year by year. We believe Pairwork will meet the needs of U.S. dual-income housework by providing an environment where couples can easily cooperate and visualize housework tasks and chore-sharing status on smartphones and tablets.

In particular, we expect the "hourly wage simulation function" in Pairwork to be a unique selling point in the U.S. market and offer a new standard for evaluating housework. By comparing hourly wage equivalents of housework internationally using our data, we strive to cultivate a global understanding of the importance of shared housework, fostering a worldwide awareness of the value inherent in domestic labor.

Key Features of Pairwork app

1. Visualize and share housework chores

Various housework chores can be easily shared through the app. Clarifying chore details and increasing transparency enables a more detailed division of responsibilities, fostering a cooperative relationship between partners.

2. Easy registration of chores by simply selecting from a list of chores

You can easily register chores by simply selecting the appropriate item from the list in the app. The simple yet comprehensive list helps users record chores they might not normally notice. In addition, since new chores can be added and the list can be freely edited, each housework can create its own unique list of chores.

3. Visualization of effort status and time

The app provides a clear visual display of who did which chores and for how long. This makes it easy to see which chores are completed and identify any uneven distribution of responsibilities.

4. Visualization of contribution by setting hourly wage for labor value

The monetary value of housework, agreed upon by the couple, can be set as an hourly rate, allowing the app to display each partner's share of housework. This clearly shows the time and effort each partner invests in housework, fostering mutual appreciation and active cooperation.