Fair Home: Valued Effort: Pairwork App Launches In The US To Quantify Housework


2025-04-28 02:07:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (HQ: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Toshikazu Saito; hereinafter "mediba"), a group company of KDDI Corporation (Japanese major telecommunication company), will begin offering its "Pairwork" app to the U.S. market on April 24, 2025, marking the start of its full-scale global expansion.

Pairwork app helps couples visualize and share housework chores

Pairwork has been helping working couples divide housework chores by visualizing who did what chores, when, and how much effort was involved. With its entry into the U.S. market, the company is now moving forward with full-scale global expansion, aiming to support diverse work styles and help couples balance their work and family lives.

Background of U.S. Expansion

In the U.S., approximately 60% of families with children are dual-income, and this figure is said to be over 50%, especially for families with children under 6. As the number of dual-income housework increases, the need to clarify and efficiently share housework responsibilities grows year by year. We believe Pairwork will meet the needs of U.S. dual-income housework by providing an environment where couples can easily cooperate and visualize housework tasks and chore-sharing status on smartphones and tablets.

In particular, we expect the "hourly wage simulation function" in Pairwork to be a unique selling point in the U.S. market and offer a new standard for evaluating housework. By comparing hourly wage equivalents of housework internationally using our data, we strive to cultivate a global understanding of the importance of shared housework, fostering a worldwide awareness of the value inherent in domestic labor.

Key Features of Pairwork app

1. Visualize and share housework chores

Various housework chores can be easily shared through the app. Clarifying chore details and increasing transparency enables a more detailed division of responsibilities, fostering a cooperative relationship between partners.

2. Easy registration of chores by simply selecting from a list of chores

You can easily register chores by simply selecting the appropriate item from the list in the app. The simple yet comprehensive list helps users record chores they might not normally notice. In addition, since new chores can be added and the list can be freely edited, each housework can create its own unique list of chores.

3. Visualization of effort status and time

The app provides a clear visual display of who did which chores and for how long. This makes it easy to see which chores are completed and identify any uneven distribution of responsibilities.

4. Visualization of contribution by setting hourly wage for labor value

The monetary value of housework, agreed upon by the couple, can be set as an hourly rate, allowing the app to display each partner's share of housework. This clearly shows the time and effort each partner invests in housework, fostering mutual appreciation and active cooperation.

App Name

Pairwork

usage fee

Free (*Premium membership: US$4.99 /month)

Download

App Store:

Google Play:

Supported
models

iOS 11.0 or higher (smartphones) Android 7.0 or higher (smartphones)

Using the U.S. launch of Pairwork as a foothold, mediba will support working couples around the world to balance work and family and create a prosperous future together.

  • About "Pairwork"

Pairwork is a housework sharing app for working couples. It supports the sharing of chores by sharing chores and visualizing the person, time, and effort involved.

App Store:

Google Play:

  • About mediba, Inc. ( )

mediba operates Japanese carrier-related services such as "Ponta Pass","au5G Channel", and "au Wellness", and also develops various media-related businesses using mediba's capabilities such as UX/UI consulting, BPO, and off-shore development. By providing services that support the environment in which users can access necessary information at any time via the Internet, we are working to realize mediba's mission "HAPPY" for people.

All company names and product or service names are registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Inquiries regarding this matter
mediba Inc.
Public Relations E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE mediba Inc.

