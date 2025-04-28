J & K Assembly Observes 2-Minute Silence For Pahalgam Attack Victims

The resolution was tabled by deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary. The resolution is yet to be passed by the Assembly.

Meanwhile, speaking in the house, Congress leader and MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir stated that while all political classes and Kashmiri people have condemned the attack, security lapses cannot be overlooked.

He urged the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the issue of why the sub-valley in Pahalgam, despite a heavy tourist rush, was left without adequate security.

He also said that the government should focus on security aspect to prevent terrorists from advancing their agenda. (KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now