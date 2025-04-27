Lexar Hosts International Technology Media Tour In Zhongshan Industrial Park

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a global consumer brand of data storage solutions conducted a 2-day media event participated by a select group of journalists from leading international technology publications, April 23-24, Zhongshan, China.

Continue Reading

Lexar's wide-range of products cater to the needs of professional photographers, filmmakers, content creators, gamers and mainstream audiences. In October 2024, it launched a new line of digital picture frames under its sub-brand pexar. Some Lexar products for the global market are produced in its near 50,000 m(2) Zhongshan factory, in operation since 2019.

Ryan Li, CEO of Lexar, met with media members to provide executive insights into the company's industry leadership and future trajectory as one of the most advanced factories for producing digital memory products.

While much of the leading consumer technology products in the world are produced in China, journalists from international media outlets are rarely able to visit factories. Lexar utilized this opportunity to not only showcase its industry-leading products to top global tech media outlets, but also to demonstrate the company's innovation and high standards in its production process.

The tour was part of Shenzhen Global Connect Innovation Week, a technology showcase event organized by iMpact, a communications and business consulting firm helping global companies localize their operations in key markets.

Sixteen journalists from around the world participated in the Lexar factory tour, representing technology focused media from outlets including Trusted Reviews, Tom's Guide, Android Police, ZDNet, Bloomberg and more.

During the media tour, the group visited the production lines focused on Lexar's module products manufacturing. This was followed by a visit to the Lexar Quality Labs, where much of the rigorous testing for all Lexar products takes place. Before lunch the group was treated to a hands-on demonstration of the company's key products for each category, armed with a better understanding of how they are made.

The tour wrapped up with a visit to the Memory History Museum, located inside the factory complex. It displays the significance and historicial connections between the storage memory with history and culture.

"It's easy to take for granted the amount of innovation, dedication, and investment that goes into the consumer tech products we use on a daily basis," noted one of the journalists on the tour. "We're extremely grateful to Lexar for inviting us into their factory to see first-hand why they are one of the world's leading brands in digital memory technology."

About Lexar

For more than 28 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Its award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM.

Media Contact

Katherine Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE Lexar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED