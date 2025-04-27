Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From April 28 To May 2, 2025


2025-04-27 03:17:28
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial markets are poised for a dynamic week from April 28 to May 2, 2025, with a mix of economic indicators from Brazil, the Eurozone, the U.S., and other global economies driving potential market movements.

The week kicks off on Monday with South Africa's Freedom Day holiday, limiting some market activity. Key events include Brazil's BC Focus Market Readout, Canada's Federal Election, and the U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.

Tuesday features Japan's Showa Day holiday alongside Brazil's IGP-M Inflation Index, the Eurozone's German Consumer Climate, and the U.S. CB Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings.

Wednesday highlights Brazil's Unemployment Rate and Budget Balance, paired with the Eurozone's German CPI, French GDP, and the U.S. GDP and Core PCE Prices.

Thursday sees widespread Labor Day holidays across Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, France, Spain, Brazil, and other regions, reducing data releases. Notable events include the U.S. Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI.



Friday focuses on Brazil's S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, alongside the Eurozone's CPI and Unemployment Rate, and the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate.

Brazil's economic indicators could influence Latin American markets, while global data , particularly U.S. employment and Eurozone inflation, may drive volatility, especially toward the week's end.
Economic Calendar for the Week from April 28 to May 2, 2025
Monday, April 28, 2025
South Africa

All Day – Holiday: Freedom Day

Brazil

07:25 AM – BCB Focus Market Readout

07:30 AM – Current Account (USD) (Mar) (Prev: -8.76B)

07:30 AM – Foreign Direct Investment (USD) (Mar) (Prev: 9.30B)

Canada

08:00 AM – Canadian Federal Election

United States

10:30 AM – Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index (Apr) (Prev: -16.3)

Eurozone

09:00 AM – ECB's De Guindos Speaks
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Japan

All Day – Holiday: Showa Day

Brazil

07:00 AM – IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: -0.34%)

13:30 PM – CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Mar) (Prev: 432.00K)

Eurozone

02:00 AM – GfK German Consumer Climate (May) (Cons: -25.6, Prev: -24.5)

03:00 AM – Spanish CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.3%)

06:00 AM – Consumer Confidence (Apr) (Cons: -16.7, Prev: -16.7)

United States

10:00 AM – CB Consumer Confidence (Apr) (Cons: 87.4, Prev: 92.9)

10:00 AM – JOLTS Job Openings (Mar) (Cons: 7.480M, Prev: 7.568M)
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Brazil

07:30 AM – Budget Balance (Mar) (Prev: -97.226B)

08:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Mar) (Prev: 6.8%)

Eurozone

01:30 AM – French GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: -0.1%)

08:00 AM – German CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.3%)

05:00 AM – GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.2%)

United States

08:30 AM – GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 2.4%)

08:30 AM – Core PCE Prices (Q1) (Prev: 2.60%)

09:45 AM – Chicago PMI (Apr) (Cons: 45.9, Prev: 47.6)
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, France, Spain, Others

All Day – Holiday: Labor Day/Workers Day

United States

08:30 AM – Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 224K, Prev: 222K)

10:00 AM – ISM Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Cons: 48.0, Prev: 49.0)

United Kingdom

04:30 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Cons: 44.0, Prev: 44.9)
Friday, May 2, 2025
China

All Day – Holiday: Labor Day

Brazil

09:00 AM – S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Prev: 51.8)

Eurozone

05:00 AM – CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.2%)

05:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Mar) (Cons: 6.1%, Prev: 6.1%)

United States

08:30 AM – Nonfarm Payrolls (Apr) (Cons: 129K, Prev: 228K)

08:30 AM – Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 4.2%)

10:00 AM – Factory Orders (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 0.6%)

