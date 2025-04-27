403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From April 28 To May 2, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial markets are poised for a dynamic week from April 28 to May 2, 2025, with a mix of economic indicators from Brazil, the Eurozone, the U.S., and other global economies driving potential market movements.
The week kicks off on Monday with South Africa's Freedom Day holiday, limiting some market activity. Key events include Brazil's BC Focus Market Readout, Canada's Federal Election, and the U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.
Tuesday features Japan's Showa Day holiday alongside Brazil's IGP-M Inflation Index, the Eurozone's German Consumer Climate, and the U.S. CB Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings.
Wednesday highlights Brazil's Unemployment Rate and Budget Balance, paired with the Eurozone's German CPI, French GDP, and the U.S. GDP and Core PCE Prices.
Thursday sees widespread Labor Day holidays across Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, France, Spain, Brazil, and other regions, reducing data releases. Notable events include the U.S. Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Friday focuses on Brazil's S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, alongside the Eurozone's CPI and Unemployment Rate, and the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate.
Brazil's economic indicators could influence Latin American markets, while global data , particularly U.S. employment and Eurozone inflation, may drive volatility, especially toward the week's end.
Economic Calendar for the Week from April 28 to May 2, 2025
Monday, April 28, 2025
South Africa
All Day – Holiday: Freedom Day
Brazil
07:25 AM – BCB Focus Market Readout
07:30 AM – Current Account (USD) (Mar) (Prev: -8.76B)
07:30 AM – Foreign Direct Investment (USD) (Mar) (Prev: 9.30B)
Canada
08:00 AM – Canadian Federal Election
United States
10:30 AM – Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index (Apr) (Prev: -16.3)
Eurozone
09:00 AM – ECB's De Guindos Speaks
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Japan
All Day – Holiday: Showa Day
Brazil
07:00 AM – IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: -0.34%)
13:30 PM – CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Mar) (Prev: 432.00K)
Eurozone
02:00 AM – GfK German Consumer Climate (May) (Cons: -25.6, Prev: -24.5)
03:00 AM – Spanish CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.3%)
06:00 AM – Consumer Confidence (Apr) (Cons: -16.7, Prev: -16.7)
United States
10:00 AM – CB Consumer Confidence (Apr) (Cons: 87.4, Prev: 92.9)
10:00 AM – JOLTS Job Openings (Mar) (Cons: 7.480M, Prev: 7.568M)
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Brazil
07:30 AM – Budget Balance (Mar) (Prev: -97.226B)
08:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Mar) (Prev: 6.8%)
Eurozone
01:30 AM – French GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: -0.1%)
08:00 AM – German CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.3%)
05:00 AM – GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.2%)
United States
08:30 AM – GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 2.4%)
08:30 AM – Core PCE Prices (Q1) (Prev: 2.60%)
09:45 AM – Chicago PMI (Apr) (Cons: 45.9, Prev: 47.6)
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, France, Spain, Others
All Day – Holiday: Labor Day/Workers Day
United States
08:30 AM – Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 224K, Prev: 222K)
10:00 AM – ISM Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Cons: 48.0, Prev: 49.0)
United Kingdom
04:30 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Cons: 44.0, Prev: 44.9)
Friday, May 2, 2025
China
All Day – Holiday: Labor Day
Brazil
09:00 AM – S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Prev: 51.8)
Eurozone
05:00 AM – CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.2%)
05:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Mar) (Cons: 6.1%, Prev: 6.1%)
United States
08:30 AM – Nonfarm Payrolls (Apr) (Cons: 129K, Prev: 228K)
08:30 AM – Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 4.2%)
10:00 AM – Factory Orders (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 0.6%)
