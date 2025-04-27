Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Recap Of Major Decisions Taken By India And Pakistan In Week 1

MENAFN - Live Mint) A deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26, people, mostly tourists, around 2 pm on April 22. A group of terrorists started firing indiscriminately at tourists at the Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Following the incident, a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , announced a slew of actions against Pakistan while taking note of the cross-border terror links on April 23.

In retaliation to India's measures, Pakistan also announced decisions while“vehemently rejecting” New Delhi's actions. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attacks and amid rising tensions between the two nations, here's a recap of decisions India and Pakistan took in week 1.

India's actions against Pakistan

In a special press conference on April 23, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the high-level panel reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to keep vigil.

"The CCS resolved that perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account. India will be unrelenting in pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror , or conspired to make them possible,” Misri said.

Measures taken by CCS

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said on April 23.The Integrated Check Post Attari (Attari-Wagah border ) will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid documents may return through that route before May 1, 2025.

3. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled, the statement said. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, 2025. However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29, 2025.

4. The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata . They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

5. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by May 1, 2025.

6. In a travel advisory released by the MEA on April 24, it advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan.“Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," the MEA said.

A day later, Pakistan retaliated and announced its own set of measures against India, while rejecting New Delhi's actions asking its neighbour to“refrain from blame game”, Dawn reported.

The actions were taken after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on April 24, the Dawn report said.

When Livemint tried to access Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website to access the decisions taken by the NSC, it read 'cannot be reached'. Please note that Pakistan government's X handle also remains inaccessible in India.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website read 'cannot be reached'.

Pakistan's retaliatory decisions (as Dawn reported)

The committee took the following decisions:

The committee took the following decisions:

Pakistan vehemently rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the treaty... will be considered as an act of war and responded with full force... (Read the full text of Pakistan's PMO press release here )Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance...Pakistan shall close down the Wagah Border Post with immediate effect. All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025.

4. Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims. Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES are instructed to exit within 48 hours, except Sikh pilgrims.

5. Pakistan declares the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad persona non grata. They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30, 2025. These posts in the High Commission are deemed annulled. Support staff of these advisors are also directed to return to India.

6. The strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from April 30, 2025.

7. Pakistan's airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines.

8. All trade with India including to and from any third country though Pakistan is suspended forthwith.