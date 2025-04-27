Enemy Strikes Kherson With Guided Bombs, Damaging Homes, Medical, Educational Facilities
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The video shows the horrific aftermath of yet another Russian airstrike on Kherson. At around 10:00, the occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on a residential neighborhood. The attack damaged medical and educational institutions, a municipal enterprise, private houses, and two apartment buildings. The upper floors of one apartment building were destroyed," the statement reads.Read also: Enemy launches 408 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in past day
Residents whose homes were destroyed by the Russian bombs were offered relocation. Rescue workers from the regional emergency response service are boarding up broken windows, inspecting damaged apartments, and assisting residents with evacuation.
"Specialists are currently working at four sites. Approximately 140 windows were shattered, and more than 50 of which have already been urgently boarded up. An emergency response headquarters is also in operation. Regional and city services, rescuers, energy workers, and gas specialists are involved in the efforts," the administration added.
Illustrative photo
