Fanuc Showcases Latest Robotics And CNC Automation Solutions At Manufacturing Technologies Series East

Fanuc demonstrates latest robotics innovations at Manufacturing Technologies show

April 27, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Fanuc America , global industrial automation leader, brings new manufacturing solutions to the Manufacturing Technologies Series East Show taking place May 13-15 in West Springfield, Massachusetts at Booth 1428.

Innovations for manufacturers looking to streamline their business and operate more efficiently and profitably will be demonstrated.

Attendees will be able to see the following solutions to ease costs, overcome labor challenges and achieve production goals:

Fanuc cobot and CNC seamless integration

Adding a cobot to automate your machining or CNC operation has never been easier with Fanuc's robot-to-CNC integration solutions. Attendees will be able to see the CRX-10iA/L cobot tending a Fanuc-controlled lathe via Fanuc's Robot G-Code.

All robotic programming is done in G-code via the CNC making this solution perfect for manufacturers who might lack robotic programming expertise but have well-versed G-code programmers.

See us at the booth to discuss how easily integrating your Fanuc-controlled machine tool with Fanuc robots and cobots can help jumpstart your automation.

Heavy-payload cobots for heavy-duty jobs

Showgoers will be able to see the CRX-30iA demonstrating its heavy lift capabilities by lifting a 30 kg kettle bell.

With a payload of 30kg and a reach of 1756mm, the CRX-30iA is perfect for jobs that require extra lifting in a collaborative environment while retaining the safety and easy programming that the CRX line is known for.

Desktop Fanuc-controlled CNC machine

Attendees interested in small CNC mills won't want to miss the Levil EDU-Mini Mill display, equipped with Fanuc's 0i-F Plus Control. The desktop CNC machine is perfect for workforce development and educational use as well as for manufacturing operations that are tight on space.

Boost productivity with Fanuc's IoT solutions

For operations looking for shopfloor connectivity solutions, we'll be showcasing Fanuc's MT-Link i, which provides real-time equipment status as well as critical production and maintenance info to fuel data-driven business decisions.