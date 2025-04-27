403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Calm Prevails in Muzaffarabad Amid Escalating Tensions
(MENAFN) On Sunday, life in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), remained peaceful and organized, despite heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors following a deadly assault in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The atmosphere stayed calm in the city, even as the conflict between Pakistan and India intensified due to the recent attack.
The tensions had been escalating since Tuesday, when 26 people were murdered by unidentified gunmen in the tourist destination of Pahalgam, located in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
This attack has exacerbated the already strained relationship between the two nations over the disputed Himalayan region.
Despite these rising tensions, business establishments in Muzaffarabad remained operational, and locals continued their usual activities, shopping and socializing, without showing any signs of distress or fear.
The city, surrounded by verdant mountains and home to a population of over 710,000, is the primary economic center of Azad Kashmir.
When questioned about the tranquil environment in the city despite the growing tensions, Muhammad Saeed, a young store owner in the central market, shared his perspective with the media, stating, "This is not the first time. Tensions between Pakistan and India have been ongoing for decades. We are used to this situation."
The atmosphere stayed calm in the city, even as the conflict between Pakistan and India intensified due to the recent attack.
The tensions had been escalating since Tuesday, when 26 people were murdered by unidentified gunmen in the tourist destination of Pahalgam, located in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
This attack has exacerbated the already strained relationship between the two nations over the disputed Himalayan region.
Despite these rising tensions, business establishments in Muzaffarabad remained operational, and locals continued their usual activities, shopping and socializing, without showing any signs of distress or fear.
The city, surrounded by verdant mountains and home to a population of over 710,000, is the primary economic center of Azad Kashmir.
When questioned about the tranquil environment in the city despite the growing tensions, Muhammad Saeed, a young store owner in the central market, shared his perspective with the media, stating, "This is not the first time. Tensions between Pakistan and India have been ongoing for decades. We are used to this situation."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment