403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Namibia’s Agriculture Minister Steps Down After His Arrest
(MENAFN) Mac-Albert Hengari, Namibia's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform, has resigned following his arrest, media sources reported on Sunday, citing Presidential Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari. Hengari, who had been in office for just 27 days after being appointed by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on March 22, is facing multiple charges.
According to reports, Hengari was arrested on Saturday along with another individual. "Police Inspector General Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo said Hengari would face formal charges during the course of Sunday and was expected to appear in court on Monday," as reported.
While the specific reasons for his arrest remain undisclosed, Shikongo confirmed Hengari is under investigation for 11 serious charges, including kidnapping, rape, and assault. Hengari's arrest stems from an alleged attempt to bribe a victim to drop a case involving accusations of ongoing sexual abuse of a minor between 2019 and September 2024.
Shikongo stated that the circumstances surrounding Hengari’s actions left the police with "no option" but to arrest him. He also confirmed that the person arrested alongside Hengari is related to the victim in question.
Hengari’s resignation follows a rare precedent in Namibia, where ministers have stepped down after being arrested. Notably, former ministers Sacky Shanghala and Bernhard Esau resigned in 2019 after being implicated in the infamous "Fishrot" corruption scandal involving bribery and money laundering in the fishing sector.
According to reports, Hengari was arrested on Saturday along with another individual. "Police Inspector General Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo said Hengari would face formal charges during the course of Sunday and was expected to appear in court on Monday," as reported.
While the specific reasons for his arrest remain undisclosed, Shikongo confirmed Hengari is under investigation for 11 serious charges, including kidnapping, rape, and assault. Hengari's arrest stems from an alleged attempt to bribe a victim to drop a case involving accusations of ongoing sexual abuse of a minor between 2019 and September 2024.
Shikongo stated that the circumstances surrounding Hengari’s actions left the police with "no option" but to arrest him. He also confirmed that the person arrested alongside Hengari is related to the victim in question.
Hengari’s resignation follows a rare precedent in Namibia, where ministers have stepped down after being arrested. Notably, former ministers Sacky Shanghala and Bernhard Esau resigned in 2019 after being implicated in the infamous "Fishrot" corruption scandal involving bribery and money laundering in the fishing sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment